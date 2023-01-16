ATIF Holdings Limited Releases New Year's Letter to Shareholders

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF, hereinafter referred to as the "Company" or "ATIF") issued this year's New Year's Letter to Shareholders, which was authored by ATIF's President, Mr. Jun Liu. The following is the full text:

Dear ATIF Shareholders:

Thank you for your continued support and trust in ATIF. We are pleased to report that the Company has thus far laid the foundation for building a multifaceted business segment. I am as excited to deliver this message to you today in this letter as we were when ATIF was first formed..

The past three years have presented us with unprecedented challenges. The recurrence of the Covid-19 pandemic, macro policy regulation of the market, and delays in making decisions on large integrated projects have impacted ATIF's growth in many ways. However, during these three years, we actively responded to market changes and worked hard to plan accordingly with the aim of fully upgrading our Internet financial information service platform IPOEX.com, which we plan to build into an industry-leading integrated platform with equity crowdfunding and asset securitization functions. To support the company's development initiatives, we have established two core cornerstones, a strong technical development and a team of network experts, to strengthen IPOEX.com in providing more diversified financial services to SMEs.

Since its inception, ATIF has been committed to providing business advisory and financing services to outstanding companies around the world to access the U.S. capital markets. Following this, we successfully listed on NASDAQ in 2019 and received the "Top 10 Best Listed Companies of 2019" from the Golden Bauhinia Awards, the highest award for the financial and securities industry in Hong Kong.

Today, we are ready to move forward and make the most of the opportunities that lie ahead of us. We are confident because our business model has enabled us to advise several active companies that have all successfully entered the capital market. We believe the following initiatives will enable ATIF to grow our operations and deliver value to our loyal shareholders.

Our IPO advisory services have gradually shifted from Asia to North America, with the U.S. market becoming the primary service market for our business. We are actively preparing to organize financial forums to help ATIF identify potential SME candidates for business promotion while also expanding our audience in the US. At the same time, we will seek to expand our international business footprint, with the U.S. market as our main base for growth, and explore various countries and regions such as the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia for IPO coaching.

In FY2022, we have signed approximately six clients who plan to list on the U.S. stock exchange. Our clients cover a wide range of industries, including new photovoltaic energy, alternative fuel vehicles, smart parking, logistics and shipping, freight storage, micro lodging, etc. We have a diversified resource structure and a bright future for different industries.

Conclusion

For 2023, our team and I are full of confidence. Access to capital is a key driver of growth for any business and coupled with providing practical and effective advice, our aim remains to provide the best and most effective service to our SME clients. We are very much looking forward to ATIF's growth in the new year and expect that the IPOEX platform will provide multidimensional data and vital financial services to our clients, driving the IPOEX platform to become a strong and influential brand in the future.

Capital market price ups and downs have their own fluctuation laws, we sincerely hope that shareholders actively hold and pay attention to it for a long time. We will adhere to the development of long-term thinking and firmly believe that the future will be better! Our team and I would like to sincerely thank you for your continued support.

Finally, as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of ATIF Holdings Limited, I would like to express my gratitude to:

our shareholders and investors who have steadfastly supported ATIF's growth over the years;

those who have contributed to the development of ATIF over the years; and

the hard-working ATIF employees .

Jun Liu

President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

ATIF Holding Limited

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) is a Los Angeles-based financial company that provides professional and compliant IPO and M&A advisory services to companies through a combination of business, financial, counseling and consulting services. ATIF has extremely professional and skilled business and financial services experience, and has successfully provided dozens of companies with full U.S. IPO counseling and consulting services to date. ATIF owns a comprehensive financial services network platform www.IPOEX.com, developed by a strong team of technology development and network experts, which provides SMEs with one-stop services across digital finance, business consulting, asset securitization and digitization. ATIF was awarded the "Golden Bauhinia Award", the highest award in the financial and securities industry in Hong Kong, for "Top 10 Best Listed Companies".

View original content:

SOURCE ATIF Holdings Limited