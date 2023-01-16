Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply Extends Relationship with Tecsys to Provide Unified Commerce Shopping Experience

MONTREAL, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys (TCS:TSX), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, is pleased to announce that Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply, a one-stop shop for all things ranch and outdoor-related, has renewed its partnership with Tecsys to provide order management software across the retailer's online and physical stores. A customer since 2017, Tecsys' Omni™ OMS provides Murdoch's shoppers with an enhanced digital experience, while improving shipping speed and order consolidation.

Online and throughout six states and 35 stores, customers visit Murdoch's to buy what they need for an active lifestyle. With brands like Carhartt, DeWalt, Husqvarna, Wrangler and YETI among many more, Murdoch's offers a host of home and garden products in its family-friendly stores. Through its investment in Tecsys' Omni™ OMS, Murdoch's makes online shopping just as easy and enjoyable as in-store shopping, while streamlining shopping experiences that combine the two, like BOPIS (buy online, pickup in-store) which relies on advanced order routing and store fulfillment.

"Because of the nature of our product lines and remote locations, it is important for our customers to be able to check availability online and know exactly what is on the shelves before heading out," explains Robert Meshew, chief information officer at Murdoch's. "To do that, we rely on Tecsys and their Omni™ OMS solution to be able to connect our front-end point of sale and back-end inventory management systems to our online store in real time so that there is no gap in visibility or accuracy of inventory data."

Tecsys Omni™ OMS is a cloud-native SaaS distributed order management system designed for modern e-commerce fulfillment. Advanced features are included with the core order management system, making it one of the most complete and cost-effective omnichannel fulfillment solutions on the market today. Tecsys Omni™ OMS can be implemented on a standalone basis or as part of Tecsys' end-to-end omnichannel fulfillment platform, which includes store inventory management, micro-fulfillment, WMS and TMS.

To provide customers a positive shopping experience that is not delayed or disrupted due to unforeseen stockouts, Murdoch's needs to maintain an accurate and real-time view of inventory across inventory nodes, and then be able to fulfill orders with intelligent routing. Whether a popular boot in a particular size or bulk feed and seed out in the yard, knowing exactly what's on hand and available to customers is vital in fulfilling online and in-person shopping expectations. With inventory sitting on shelves, in the yard or at the warehouse, Tecsys' Omni™ OMS gives Murdoch's a source of inventory truth to plug into as they fulfill orders across channels.

"As the digital commerce industry develops, so has the Tecsys solution," explains Frank Seiferth, senior director, Product Management of Retail at Tecsys. "With online purchases, in-person shopping and omnichannel order fulfillment all happening at the same time, knowing exactly what is available on the shelves with real-time inventory visibility is critical to a unified and pleasant shopping experience. With Murdoch's and other omnichannel customers, using data to make order fulfillment swift and more streamlined is a key priority."

Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply is a modern day mercantile devoted to three hard-working, honest ideals: carry lots of down-to-earth merchandise, be a place that the whole family loves to visit, and let our gratitude for our customers be evident in every interaction.

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com .

