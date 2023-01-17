American Global Strategies LLC Announced Two New Additions to the firm, C. Lloyd Mahaffey and Sean Patrick Calabria

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Global Strategies LLC announced two new additions to the firm. C. Lloyd Mahaffey, a seasoned technology executive with more than 40 years of success with major technology companies and private equity firms, is joining AGS as a Senior Advisor. Additionally, Sean Patrick Calabria is joining the firm as a research associate.

In addition to AGS, Mr. Mahaffey's current activities include serving as the CEO and Director of Engage Technologies Group, Executive Chairman and Director of Crytica Security, and a Board Director of Paytabs.

Mr. Mahaffey's previous experience includes serving for many years as a managing partner with Redleaf Ventures, an early-stage infrastructure-oriented venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley and Chief Operating Officer at VeriFone. Prior to VeriFone. Mr. Mahaffey held a series of senior executive roles at Apple including General Manager of Apple's Education Group based in Cupertino and, more recently, General Manager of Apple's Federal Systems Group based in Washington, DC.

Prior to joining AGS, Mr. Calabria worked at a political research firm in Arlington, VA, where he conducted open-source policy research and authored in depth reports. Mr. Calabria is pursuing his M.A. in International Security at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

Mr. Mahaffey will work with the firm's clients across technology, cybersecurity, and private equity, while Mr. Calabria will support the firm's senior staff with geopolitical research and client deliverables across sectors.

"Lloyd Mahaffey is seasoned technology executive with decades of experience to bring to the firm, we are pleased to have him aboard as a Senior Advisor," said Ambassador (ret.) Robert C. O'Brien, Chairman of AGS. "Sean's research and analytical experience will add to our ability to provide first-in-class service to our clients."

American Global Strategies LLC is a boutique strategic advisory firm founded by former National Security Advisor Robert C. O'Brien and former National Security Council Chief of Staff Alexander B. Gray. The staff is comprised of professionals who have served at the White House, State Department, Pentagon, and on Capitol Hill. The firm's offices are in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Oklahoma City.

Media Contact: Madeleine Westerhout, mew@americanglobalstrategies.com

