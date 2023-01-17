Availity Earns Great Place to Work Certification™ for 3rd Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Availity, the nation's largest real-time health information networks, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the third consecutive year.

This prestigious award is based entirely on what current associates say about their experience working at Availity. The Great Place to Work survey found that 93 percent of current employees says Availity associates are proud to work at Availity due to the strong sense of purpose and the impact they can make in their communities and the customers we serve. Nationally, only 57 percent of staff says they are satisfied with their employers.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

Availity is a healthcare technology company that helps health plans and providers to provide efficient and cost-effective health journeys for consumers by eliminating administrative, clinical, and financial waste.

"From how we share knowledge to how we think about career development to how we think about wellness, we put culture first." said Jessica Micciche, Chief Human Resources Officer. "Our associates put an emphasis on our values and know that by prioritizing how we take care of each other, we can then best take care of our customers."

Availity promotes an atmosphere of open dialogue, challenging work, inclusion, and recognition. As a result, 96 percent say that they are made to feel welcome when you join the company, 94 percent of associates say management trusts people to do a good job without watching over their shoulders, and 95 percent state that management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

Availity has a thriving growth culture, but places emphasis on offering a career with purpose and a life with balance. The company has implemented a variety of programs and initiatives to keep associates informed, connected, and empowered in their work and their lives. As a testament, 95 percent of associates feel able to take time off from work when they think it's necessary.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Availity is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

WE'RE HIRING!

Availity is a diverse group of people whose talent, curiosity, and passion steer us to build innovative solutions in healthcare information technology. If you're driven, creative, and collaborative, we want to hear from you. Visit our careers page at: https://www.availity.com/careers.

About Availity

Availity is the place where healthcare finds the answers needed to shift focus back to patient care. We work to solve communication challenges in healthcare by creating a richer, more transparent exchange of information among health plans, providers, and technology partners. As one of the nation's largest health information networks, Availity facilitates billions of clinical, administrative, and financial transactions annually. Our suite of dynamic products, built on a powerful, intelligent platform, enables real-time collaboration for success in a competitive, value-based care environment.

For more information, including an online demonstration, please visit www.availity.com or call 1.800.AVAILITY (282.4548).

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

