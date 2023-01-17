Greenspoon Marder Expands Litigation Practice with Attorneys Kelly Magnus Purcaro and Kory Ann Ferro in Newark

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to welcome additions to the Litigation practice group, with partner Kelly Magnus Purcaro and senior counsel Kory Ann Ferro joining our Newark location.

Ms. Purcaro specializes in complex commercial litigation across the United States. As a seasoned trial attorney, Ms. Purcaro is experienced in an array of litigation matters, including state and national multi-party business disputes, class actions, employment disputes, consumer fraud, breach of contract, and restrictive covenants litigation. Often in her practice, Ms. Purcaro represents both individual and institutional clients in most sensitive matters.

"Part of the reason I joined Greenspoon Marder is to have the platform of a national firm, with the depth of practice expertise, support, and camaraderie of talented professionals. We work hard to serve our clients, doing it with the support of the firm and enjoying the people I work with is very important. GM is also Mansfield Rule Certified and involved in ESG reporting/compliance, and this culture of inclusion and advancement throughout the firm and with the firm's clients truly stood out for me – I wanted to be part of a great firm that cares about things that matter to my clients and me," said Ms. Purcaro.

Ms. Ferro has an extensive background representing local, national, and global companies in commercial litigation on both the plaintiff and defense side. Additionally, Ms. Ferro has practiced extensively in the arena of foreclosure representing lenders engaged in residential foreclosure actions and has engaged in class action litigation and arbitration. In her practice, Ms. Ferro routinely represents clients in pre-litigation negotiation, filing of pleadings, motion practice, mediation, settlement negotiations, and trial.

"I have been working with Kelly Purcaro for nine years and we teamed up nearly three years ago to work on the same matters together," added Ms. Ferro. "She and I joined Greenspoon Marder as a team because of, amongst other things, the national platform, stellar reputation, and dedication to diversity and inclusion. The team at Greenspoon Marder made me feel comfortable and confident that this firm was the right place for me and my future. I will be able to better counsel and represent my clients because of the depth of knowledge and support afforded by Greenspoon Marder."

"We are delighted to welcome both Kelly and Kory Ann to the firm and to our distinguished Litigation practice group. By operating alongside one another in the legal industry for several years, with both having exceptional careers as experienced trial attorneys, that understanding of each other's strengths will undoubtedly translate into continued excellence for our clients," said Gerald Greenspoon, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder. "Kelly and Kory Ann will be key players in our steadily growing presence in class action and commercial litigation dealings," added Michael Marder, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder.

About Greenspoon Marder

Greenspoon Marder LLP is a full-service law firm with over 240 attorneys and more than 20 office locations across the United States. With operations from Miami to New York and from Denver to Los Angeles, our firm attracts some of the nation's top talent in key markets and innovation hubs. Our core practice areas include Real Estate, Litigation, and Transactional Services, complemented by the capabilities of a full-service firm. Greenspoon Marder has upheld a spot on The American Lawyer's Am Law 200 as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015, and our goal is to provide exceptional client service by developing a thorough understanding of each client's business needs and objectives in order to provide strategic, cost-effective solutions. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Greenspoon Marder