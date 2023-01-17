Leeds Equity Partners Announces Promotions and Continued Growth in its Senior Leadership Team

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leeds Equity Partners, LLC ("Leeds Equity" or the "Firm"), the New York-based private equity firm that investsexclusively within the Knowledge Industries, announced today the promotions of Kevin Malone and David Neverson to Managing Director. The Firm also announced the appointment of Annie Shick as Chief Financial Officer.

"Our Firm's culture is built on the mutual commitment of our people to the Firm, and the Firm to our people. We have an investment team with significant tenure — many of us have worked together at Leeds Equity for multiple decades — and the promotions of David and Kevin to Managing Director reflect the important contributions they have made to the success of the Firm over this period of time," said Jacques Galante, Partner of Leeds Equity. "They have both demonstrated strong investment judgement and expertise through their work across the Knowledge Industries and the ability to build strong partnerships with the management teams of our partner companies to help drive superior outcomes for our investors."

Kevin Malone joined the Firm in 2010. Prior to joining Leeds Equity, Malone worked at Harris Williams & Co. Malone graduated from the Olin Business School at Washington University with a B.S. in Business Administration.

David Neverson joined Leeds Equity in 2011. Prior to Leeds Equity, Neverson worked at ICV Partners and Lehman Brothers. Neverson graduated magna cum laude from Morehouse College with a B.A. in Business Administration and earned an M.B.A. from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Scott VanHoy, Partner of Leeds Equity, added, "Since joining our Firm over a decade ago, Kevin and David have contributed significantly to the development of our team and Firm culture, while helping deliver great investment outcomes. We look forward to their continued growth and success."

As part of the Firm's continued growth and expansion of its leadership team, Annie Shick was appointed as its Chief Financial Officer earlier in 2022. Shick has an extensive background in accounting, financial reporting, treasury, performance analysis, and compliance in support of private equity funds. Prior to joining Leeds Equity, Shick was the CFO for Z Capital Group and spent over six years at Riverstone Holdings LLC. She previously served in numerous investment accounting roles at JP Morgan, General Motors Asset Management, and LS Power Equity Advisors / Edge Principal Advisors. Earlier in her career, she was a Senior Associate in the Asset Management Practice at KPMG LLP in New York. Shick earned a B.S. in Accountancy from National Cheng Kung University in Taiwan and an M.S. in Accountancy from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign. She is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of Illinois.

Jeffrey Leeds, President of Leeds Equity added, "In addition to her technical expertise, Annie brings to the Firm great leadership skills and an appreciation of the values that drive Leeds Equity. We are delighted to welcome her to the Firm."

