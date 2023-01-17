MicroCloud Hologram Develops An SLM-Based Time Division Multiplexing CDHD System

BEIJING, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO) ("HOLO" or the "Company"), a Hologram Digital Twins Technology provider, today announced that it develops an SLM (Spatial Light Modulator)-Based Time Division Multiplexing CDHD (Computer Digital Holographic Display) System. The system is the result of the Company's independent research and development, which is conducive to further improving the Company's intellectual property protection system, maintaining its technological leadership, and enhancing its core competitiveness.

HOLO combines computer technology with spatial frequency domain filter technology and applies its designed technology in CGH (Computer-Generated Holography), which plays a very important position in this field. New light modulators, digital sensing sensors, and liquid crystal display technologies are also applied to CDHD technology. Over the past decade, CGH digital content and display technology has made great strides and is expected to achieve commercialization at the residential level in the near future.

Holographic technology is based on the theory of interference diffraction. HOLO's CDHD system will generate and reconstruct holographic digital images of RGB-colored objects separately based on the SLM-based time-division multiplexing technology. With this method applied, the RGB lasers can emit light in a temporal order on a single SLM, and the corresponding holograms will be loaded onto the SLM synchronously.

Since HOLO's CDHD system applies SLM-based time difference multiplexing technology, it requires the RGB laser and the corresponding holographic digital content to match sufficiently high frequency (no less than 180Hz). This allows the RGB light source to maintain a persistent effect when passing through the human eye, allowing the human eye to observe soft, non-flickering holographic color digital content. Also, the system requires SLM with very high frame rates to correspond to the high-frequency lasers. In addition, the system requires precise synchronization of the RGB laser and the corresponding loading of holographic digital content frames. The system comes with a signal synchronization controller to control the synchronization of the signals. As CGH is the technology used for image processing, frame loss can occur during the transmission of holographic digital images. Despite that, the signal synchronization controller can do null-difference processing to jump the laser signal directly to the next RGB signal to achieve continuous synchronization of the next frame.

Traditional optical holography relies on optical systems and light-sensitive materials to complete the recording and reconstruction process. Optical holograms are usually static and have strict requirements on the stability of the optical system, which restricts the application of dynamic holography in displays. With the computer and optoelectronic technology development, CGH has become a hot spot for international research. In CGH, the recording process can be simulated by computer, and reconstruction can be achieved by applying CGH technology to an SLM with coherent illumination. Compared with optical holography, CGH can record not only natural objects but also virtual objects without complex optical systems and can achieve dynamic holographic 3D displays with the help of refreshable SLM. CGH, because of these advantages, is a future-proof 3D display technology that can be used in many fields, such as education, entertainment, the military, and medicine. In the future, the mainstream will be CGH-based recording of digital holographic content through sensors in optical systems.

Holographic display is considered one of the most promising 3D display technologies and the ultimate pursuit and goal of the display industry, as it can reconstruct all the depth clues of a 3D scene. At the same time, the further development of color dynamic holographic 3D display still has great potential for technology iteration and upgrade and contains huge development opportunities. With the development of the CGH algorithm, new devices, and systems, HOLO's SLM-Based Time Division Multiplexing CDHD System will be constantly iterated and updated. HOLO is committed to making it easier for humans to access visual information so that they will no longer be limited by the 2D screen where data cannot be fully presented. 3D holographic displays will be commercially available in the market and even in people's daily lives.

About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. MicroCloud Hologram technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). MicroCloud Hologram provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. MicroCloud Hologram also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. MicroCloud holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology.

