Protiviti Promotes 53 Leaders to Managing Director and Senior Director Positions

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti has promoted 47 of its directors to the position of managing director and six to the position of senior director. The new managing directors and senior directors span Protiviti's solution groups, including Internal Audit and Financial Advisory, Risk and Compliance, Technology Consulting, Business Performance Improvement and Legal Consulting.

"As part of our commitment to advancing the careers of all our people, we're very pleased to acknowledge a new group of Protiviti leaders, each of whom has already made a significant contribution in their professional field," said Joseph Tarantino, Protiviti president and CEO. "Through their leadership, demonstration of Protiviti's values and consistent delivery of exceptional client service, these leaders provide unique value to the firm and to our clients."

New Managing Directors and Senior Directors

Internal Audit and Financial Advisory

Dolapo Adedeji – Charlotte

Kristina Collins – San Francisco

Andrew Dacombe – Brisbane, Australia

Christine Fitzgerald – Phoenix

Marc Geleijn – Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Lindsay Gleeson – St. Louis

Heidi Hackney-Bruce – Dallas

Peter King – Seattle

Jeff Meyer – Salt Lake City

Agustin Perez – Mexico City

Maeve Raak – Philadelphia

Rich Turley – Sydney, Australia

Hans van Vliet – Tampa

Drew Wheat – San Francisco

Jeremy Wildhaber – St. Louis

Jen Zatchey – Pittsburgh

Risk and Compliance

Leyla Erkan – Chicago

Ellen Holder – Frankfurt, Germany

Claudia Lu – Shanghai, China

Bernadette Norrington – Washington D.C.

Justin Pang – London, U.K.

Matthew Piera – Melbourne, Australia

Asif Sardar – New York City

Benjamin Shui – New York City

Chintan Thakkar – Dallas

Technology Consulting

Patrick Anderson – Dallas

Kunal Bhatnagar – Tokyo, Japan

Ryan Eichenlaub – San Francisco

Belton Flournoy III – London, U.K.

Marco Geisenberger – Munich, Germany

Patrick Gilgour – Houston

Bob Kiddoo – Los Angeles

Michael Kim – Los Angeles

Jim Kinsman – Atlanta

Antonio Maio – Toronto, Canada

Sebastian Mayer – Frankfurt, Germany

Michael Ortlieb – Orlando

Naveen Shankar – Chicago

Shane Silva – Sydney, Australia

Kyle Swanson – New York City

Kyle Wechsler – New York City

Roy Wells – Atlanta

Business Performance Improvement

Chris Baumgartner – Houston

Mark Boheim – St. Louis

Matt Harvey – Seattle

Shelly Kalladanthyil – Chicago

Esen Orhan – Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Patrick Pang – Hong Kong, China

Flavia Phillipson – Orlando

Andrea Vardaro – New York City

Alvin Zhang – New York City

Legal Consulting

JR Flores - Houston

Marshall Matus – New York City

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

