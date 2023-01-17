Protiviti Promotes 53 Leaders to Managing Director and Senior Director Positions

Nearly 900 employees also promoted throughout global consulting firm

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti has promoted 47 of its directors to the position of managing director and six to the position of senior director. The new managing directors and senior directors span Protiviti's solution groups, including Internal Audit and Financial Advisory, Risk and Compliance, Technology Consulting, Business Performance Improvement and Legal Consulting.

"As part of our commitment to advancing the careers of all our people, we're very pleased to acknowledge a new group of Protiviti leaders, each of whom has already made a significant contribution in their professional field," said Joseph Tarantino, Protiviti president and CEO. "Through their leadership, demonstration of Protiviti's values and consistent delivery of exceptional client service, these leaders provide unique value to the firm and to our clients."

New Managing Directors and Senior Directors

Internal Audit and Financial Advisory
Dolapo Adedeji – Charlotte
Kristina CollinsSan Francisco
Andrew DacombeBrisbane, Australia
Christine FitzgeraldPhoenix
Marc Geleijn – Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Lindsay Gleeson – St. Louis
Heidi Hackney-Bruce – Dallas
Peter KingSeattle
Jeff MeyerSalt Lake City
Agustin PerezMexico City
Maeve RaakPhiladelphia
Rich TurleySydney, Australia
Hans van VlietTampa
Drew WheatSan Francisco
Jeremy WildhaberSt. Louis
Jen Zatchey – Pittsburgh

Risk and Compliance
Leyla ErkanChicago
Ellen HolderFrankfurt, Germany
Claudia LuShanghai, China
Bernadette NorringtonWashington D.C.
Justin PangLondon, U.K.
Matthew PieraMelbourne, Australia
Asif SardarNew York City
Benjamin ShuiNew York City
Chintan ThakkarDallas

Technology Consulting
Patrick AndersonDallas
Kunal BhatnagarTokyo, Japan
Ryan EichenlaubSan Francisco
Belton Flournoy IIILondon, U.K.
Marco GeisenbergerMunich, Germany
Patrick GilgourHouston
Bob KiddooLos Angeles
Michael KimLos Angeles
Jim KinsmanAtlanta
Antonio MaioToronto, Canada
Sebastian MayerFrankfurt, Germany
Michael OrtliebOrlando
Naveen Shankar – Chicago
Shane SilvaSydney, Australia
Kyle SwansonNew York City
Kyle WechslerNew York City
Roy WellsAtlanta

Business Performance Improvement
Chris BaumgartnerHouston
Mark BoheimSt. Louis
Matt Harvey – Seattle
Shelly KalladanthyilChicago
Esen OrhanAmsterdam, The Netherlands
Patrick Pang – Hong Kong, China
Flavia PhillipsonOrlando
Andrea VardaroNew York City
Alvin ZhangNew York City

Legal Consulting
JR Flores - Houston
Marshall MatusNew York City

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

