SUNL ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 14, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. f/k/a Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Shareholders

Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. f/k/a Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SUNL) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: January 25, 2021 to September 28, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 14, 2023
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in SUNL:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/sunlight-financial-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=35646&from=4

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. f/k/a Spartan Acquisition Corp. II NEWS - SUNL NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. f/k/a Spartan Acquisition Corp. II made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective underwriting and risk evaluation with respect to its contractor advance program; (2) Sunlight lacked the oversight and periodic monitoring systems necessary to timely detect bad debt associated with its contractor advance program; (3) the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and reporting of non-cash advance receivables; (4) as a result, the Company would be forced to take a non-cash advance receivables impairment charge exceeding $30 million; and (5)  as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Sunlight you have until February 14, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Sunlight securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the SUNL lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/sunlight-financial-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=35646&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunl-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-february-14-2023-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-sunlight-financial-holdings-inc-fka-spartan-acquisition-corp-ii-shareholders-301722829.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.