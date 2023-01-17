Surge Energy America Announces Milestone of Conserving 100 Million Barrels of Freshwater

HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Energy US Holdings Company ("Surge Energy" or the "Company") announces it has conserved over 100 million barrels, or 4.2 billion gallons, from the inception of using recycled produced water for completion operations in 2017.

The practice of using recycled produced water for completion operations both conserves fresh water and reduces operating expenses. The company currently uses recycled produced water in 100% of well completions.

Further, leveraging the Company's network of over 200 miles of produced water and freshwater pipelines reduces the need for truck hauling for water handling. Since inception, the Company's water infrastructure has avoided approximately 2.9 million truck trips which is the equivalent of 72 thousand MT CO 2 e of emissions.

"Surge is proud to announce this key milestone of surpassing 100 million barrels of fresh water conserved by utilizing the practice of using recycled produced water for our completions operations," stated Chief Executive Officer Linhua Guan. "We believe Surge is a leader in water management and this milestone is the evidence of our long-standing commitment to sustainability."

Surge Energy is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploitation, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin of West Texas, one of three primary sub-basins of the Permian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and currently holds approximately 114,000 net acres in the Permian Basin. For more information, visit our website at www.SurgeEnergyA.com.

