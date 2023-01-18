ASG Superconductors and Siemens Healthineers join forces to deliver 10.5T Ultra High Field MRI Systems for ground-breaking brain research

GENOA, Italy, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASG Superconductors (ASG) and Siemens Healthineers signed a partnership agreement to synergistically develop UHF MRI systems of unprecedented dependability for ground-breaking brain research.

First project under the partnership shall be the delivery of a 10.5T MRI system to a University in China. The magnet will be built and comprehensively tested at ASG's premises in Genova. Upon its arrival in Hefei, Siemens Healthineers is responsible for the integration and installation of the system.

"In the past, customers looking for a system above 7T had to order the magnet and the electrical integration separately" says Arthur Kaindl, Head of Magnetic Resonance at Siemens Healthineers. "With the new partnership, we are happy to offer these UHF systems on a turnkey basis for the first time. This will lead to a tremendous improvement in project execution for our customers and take a decisive step towards pushing the limits of MRI beyond 7T."

Based on their relevant legacy of technical and scientific successes and undisputed reputation of loyalty to the customer, Siemens Healthineers and ASG join competences in order to deliver to the UHF MRI market imaging systems, with field strengths above 7T, that are thoroughly tested and delivered with clear operative prescriptions and an overarching warranty to match.

The reduced complexity of realizing an MRI project beyond 7T will help customers take the step toward extremely high field MRI and to enable new discoveries.

Sergio Frattini ASG Superconductor Chief Executive Officer declares "We're very proud to have signed this agreement with Siemens Healthineers. Superconducting technologies and magnet systems of very high performances are increasingly finding application in medical diagnostics and therapies. Capitalizing on skills and experiences derived from research and industrial collaborations, ASG is constantly improving its superconducting competences and is able to design a complete range of magnets for medical diagnostics with magnetic field strengths ranging from fractions of one Tesla up to UHF. We therefore think that this partnership will help us make the most of our technology for the good of our customers".

ASG Superconductors is a leading superconducting company and usually works in partnership with clients in definition and development of products, through assistance in designing, prototyping and optimizing magnetic system, shortening time to market and improving overall system competitiveness. ASG provides standard, preventative and emergency maintenance activities.

