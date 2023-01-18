National Press Club Statement On Court Action in Case of Maria Ressa

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the action tonight by a Philippine court in the case of journalist Maria Ressa.

"We are overjoyed tonight to learn that Maria Ressa and her news site Rappler were acquitted in a case of tax evasion by a Philippine court. The case was an example of harassment by government prosecutors who were trying to stop Ressa and the journalism of Rappler. This is huge victory for journalism and for one of its most determined and inspiring leaders. We are overjoyed for Maria Ressa and we know she will press forward."

Maria Ressa was the National Press Club's 2020 John Aubuchon Award Winner, the Club's highest honor for press freedom. She was not allowed to travel to the U.S. at the time to accept her award because of this court case. She later became the 2021 winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

