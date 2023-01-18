NEW YORK AUTO SHOW ANNOUNCES 2023 DATES

Show Dates: April 7-16 (Press: April 5&6)

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York International Automobile Show announces the dates for 2023 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center from April 7-16 (Press Days are April 5 & 6). The annual automobile spectacular is doubling its electrification effort with an expanded multi-brand Electric Vehicle Test Track with more vehicles, industry participation, sponsors, and more elaborate automaker EV tracks on Level 3.

MAKING CAR BUYING FUN FOR GENERATIONS (PRNewswire)

"Auto Shows are a fundamental component of every car company wanting to influence buyer behavior. No other event can create this volume of direct vehicle contact and brand awareness," said New York Auto Show president Mark Schienberg.

This year's Show also includes more OEM and specially curated displays and an even bigger aftermarket showcase called 'Never Ride Stock' featuring the biggest names in the specialty equipment industry, the latest custom vehicle trends, and some of the most extreme tuner cars.

The New York Auto Show is also where the business of the industry gets done and the uniquely important 2023 New York Auto Show includes the nation's leading industry events during its Press Preview days. Kick-starting the week, the Automotive Forum - created by J.D. Power, the National Automobile Dealers Association, and the New York Auto Show— returns with the biggest names in the industry on April 4. The exceptional World Car Awards - the #1 automotive awards program in the world, returns with its unique program designed to celebrate the best of the best that the auto industry has to offer on a uniquely global scale.

The prominent World Traffic Safety Symposium also returns with a program more important than ever as traffic fatalities continue to rise in the U.S. The Media Post Automotive Advertising Conference -- the largest and most influential media, marketing, and advertising online site -- will return with an increased lineup of speakers and programs to round out the lineup of exciting and important 2023 industry events and symposiums.

BIGGER EV TEST TRACK RETURNS FOR 2023

With over 80,000 attendee rides through multiple indoor and outdoor tracks last year, the spring Show will increase opportunities for OEMs to engage with consumers. Chevrolet, Nissan, Kia, VinFast, INDI, Volkswagen, and Volvo knocked it out of the park last year at the Show's multi-brand Electric Vehicle Test Track. Thanks to the exceptional success of the brands taking part, the 2023 Show is growing its electric vehicle presence with more new vehicles, industry participants, sponsors, and an even larger track.

"The NYIAS EV Test Track was instrumental in providing consumers an opportunity to experience electric vehicles first-hand and a survey by J.D Power revealed that nearly 4 out of every 10 of our test track participants had no prior EV exposure and that's why we are doubling our efforts this year," said Mark Schienberg, president of the New York Auto Show.

J.D. Power interviewed more than one hundred EV test track participants and found that simply riding in an EV increased purchase consideration for 7 out of every 10 participants. For some, the lift was even greater. The data also showed the positive impact of EV exposure on purchase/lease consideration, with 7 out of 10 EV Test Track participants saying that they are now more likely to consider purchasing or leasing a battery electric vehicle based on their event experience.

With nearly a million square feet of exhibit space on four different levels, the New York Auto Show is a unique marketing event that continues to draw unprecedented numbers of car buyers from the New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut metro area, as it has done since 1900.

About the New York Auto Show

The New York International Automobile Show delivers critical information to potential car buyers, supports brand discovery, drives vehicle purchasing, and opens consumers to new makes and models using sophisticated displays and experiential marketing. It is an awesome combination of new ideas, technological innovation, exceptional concept cars, and hundreds of the latest new cars and trucks.

Innovating since 1900, North America's oldest and largest attended auto show is the best place to research a new car and has welcomed millions of car buyers through its doors to experience everything that the automobile industry has to offer ever since. It is the one place where the information is comprehensive and engaging and where new technology can be explained and explored freely.

For more information: www.autoshowNY.com

The New York International Automobile Show (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New York International Auto Show