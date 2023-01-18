Vention Debuts Latest Products at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the world's most influential tech event - the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Vention launched a series of top-notch products, including Bluetooth earbuds, charging kits, 8K high-definition cables, and docking stations, etc.

"We are thrilled to launch the latest products at the biggest tech event in the world. CES 2023 offers the perfect platform to introduce cutting-edge technology, and we firmly believe that our products will attract attention from millions of audio - visual lovers from all around the world." said Andrew Huang, Founder & CEO of Vention.

Among the innovations, the Bluetooth Earbuds, GaN Fast Charger, and 11-in-1 Docking Station get an enthusiastic response from the attendees. The latest Bluetooth earbuds come with Bluetooth version 5.3 and support SBC/ACC audio formats. The earbuds are lightweight, portable, sweat and water resistant, and give a comfortable fit. Apart from a quick 15 min charge via USB-C cable will provide 1.5 hrs of playback time, the Elf Earbuds E01 provides up to 21 hours of battery life.

The 30W GaN Fast Charger has the power you need to fast charge your phone, tablet, and USB-C laptop from a single tiny charger. It is up to 6× faster than with an original 5W charger. By swapping silicon for gallium nitride (GaN), Vention has reduced the size of the charger significantly without compromising power. Furthermore, the charger provides a better low-temperature fast charging experience. With the compact and powerful 30W GaN Fast Charger, you will experience no more charging anxiety.

The 11-in-1 USB-C Docking Station Vertical Type allows users to add dual monitors and connects peripherals all through a single cable to the laptop. Designed especially for those who want a one-stop upgrade for their Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, or USB-C laptops. The docking station supports video resolutions up to 8K@30Hz with a single display. Its 100W Power Delivery makes it possible to charge a device while using other ports of the 11-in-1 docking station.

Vention is committed to bringing innovation worldwide. As a well-known global brand, Vention has been trusted by customers in China and other regions in Asia, Africa, America, Europe, and Oceania. The company has served more than 100 million satisfied users with distribution channels in more than 70 countries for 12 years. Besides having three self-owned manufacturing bases, Vention has over 20 manufacturer partners, more than 200 patents, and multiple overseas warehouses.

