Yembo.ai Completes SOC 2 Type II Certification

The company's certification validates Yembo.ai as a trusted service provider that manages data with the highest standard of security and compliance

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yembo.ai, a pioneer of AI-powered virtual inspections for the property insurance and home services verticals, today announced that it has successfully completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification. The SOC 2 is an auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA). Successful completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit further validates Yembo.ai's focus on security and compliance, demonstrating a major milestone for the company.

SOC 2 defines criteria for managing customer data based on five "trust service principles"—security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. Certification demonstrates a company's ability to not only implement critical security policies but also prove compliance over an extended period of time. This independent review ensures that Yembo.ai meets the stringent requirements set forth by the AICPA and CICA. In addition to SOC 2 certification, Yembo.ai is also ISO 27001 certified.

"SOC 2 compliance marks an important milestone for Yembo," said Zach Rattner, CTO and Co-founder of Yembo.ai. "It confirms our commitment to security and accountability, giving our customers even greater confidence that their data is being stored and protected with adherence to the highest possible standards."

Supporting materials for the SOC 2 audit is available to clients and prospective clients by request.

ABOUT Yembo.ai

Yembo.ai is a pioneer and global leader in AI-powered virtual home inspections. Yembo.ai is transforming the home services industry by enabling virtual home inspections that significantly improve the customer experience, reduce cycle times, and reduce costs. For property insurers, Yembo.ai's patented technology improves efficiency and business outcomes for both Underwriting as well as Claims. To learn more, visit yembo.ai.

