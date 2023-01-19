Hexaware wins in 17 categories at the MarCom Awards 2022

Hexaware wins in 17 categories at the MarCom Awards 2022

Winners of the MarCom Awards 2022 announced

Hexaware, a global technology and business process services company, has won awards in multiple categories

The MarCom Awards are judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP)

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware has been declared the winner of awards in 17 categories at the recently announced MarCom Awards 2022. It has won 8 Platinum and 7 Gold awards with 2 Honorable Mentions.

The Platinum Awards are for:

Hexaware's Sustainability Report

Video on Data Warehouse Management

Video on Intelligent Document Processing

HexaRising: A Series of Virtual Customer Engagement Events

Hexaware's SEO Growth

Hexaware Job Portal

Mining Business Value – Digital Transformation for Growth, Resilience and Safety (Compelling Story)

Amaze ® for Applications

The Gold Awards are for:

Hexaware also received 2 Honorable Mentions for Technology Leaders Agenda by Tech Monitor (An Interactive Tech report) and the customized celebrity video invites sent to clients for HexaRising.

The winners of the MarCom Awards 2022 were selected among 6000+ entries from over 43 countries. These awards honor the contributions of marketing professionals in achieving exemplary outcomes and establishing benchmarks in innovation and creativity.

Hexaware's win in multiple categories substantiates its commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer delight.

Nidhi Alexander, CMO Hexaware Technologies, said, "This recognition highlights our passion for creating compelling communication strategies. We will continue to design experiences that engage our customers and create a lasting impact on all our stakeholders."

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 30,000 Hexawarians focus on our purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 54 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, modernize, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

We put people first in everything we do and seek to improve people's lives by collaborating with our stakeholders to build a better, more sustainable tomorrow.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530945/Hexaware.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd