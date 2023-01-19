M&T BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the full year and quarter ended December 31, 2022.

GAAP Results of Operations . Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $4.29 in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from $3.37 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.53 in the third quarter of 2022. GAAP-basis net income was $765 million in the recent quarter, $458 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $647 million in the third 2022 quarter. GAAP-basis net income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets was 1.53% in the fourth quarter of 2022, improved from 1.15% in the corresponding 2021 period and 1.28% in the third quarter of 2022. That net income produced a return on average common shareholders' equity of 12.59% in the recent quarter, 10.91% in the similar 2021 period and 10.43% in the third quarter of 2022. The results reflect non-operating merger-related expenses associated with the acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") of $45 million ($33 million after-tax effect, or $.20 of diluted earnings per common share) in the recent quarter, compared with $21 million ($16 million after-tax effect, or $.12 of diluted earnings per common share) in the year-earlier quarter and $53 million ($39 million after-tax effect, or $.22 of diluted earnings per share) in the third quarter of 2022.

The recent quarter's results reflect two noteworthy items. In the fourth quarter of 2022, M&T sold its retail insurance subsidiary, M&T Insurance Agency, Inc. ("MTIA"), to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale resulted in a gain of $136 million. Also during the fourth quarter of 2022, M&T made a $135 million tax-deductible contribution to The M&T Charitable Foundation.

Darren J. King, Chief Financial Officer, commenting on M&T's results noted, "We are extremely pleased with our results, both in the fourth quarter as well as full year 2022. Diluted net operating earnings per share increased in each quarter following our acquisition of People's United, including by 19% in the fourth quarter. The integration of the acquired franchise, expansion of the net interest margin and solid growth in commercial loan balances position M&T to continue its strong performance into 2023."

Earnings Highlights























































Change 4Q22 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

4Q22



4Q21



3Q22



4Q21



3Q22

































Net income

$ 765



$ 458



$ 647





67 %



18 % Net income available to common shareholders ̶ diluted

$ 739



$ 434



$ 621





70 %



19 % Diluted earnings per common share

$ 4.29



$ 3.37



$ 3.53





27 %



22 % Annualized return on average assets



1.53 %



1.15 %



1.28 %











Annualized return on average common equity



12.59 %



10.91 %



10.43 %













For the year ended December 31, 2022, diluted earnings per common share were $11.53, compared with $13.80 in 2021. GAAP-basis net income was $1.99 billion and $1.86 billion in 2022 and 2021, respectively. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income in 2022 was 1.05% and 8.67%, respectively, compared with 1.22% and 11.54%, respectively, in 2021. Merger-related expenses in 2022 were $580 million ($432 million after tax-effect, or $2.63 of diluted earnings per common share), compared with $44 million ($34 million after-tax effect, or $.25 of diluted earnings per common share) in the prior year.

Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations . M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release.

Merger-related expenses generally consist of professional services, temporary help fees and other costs associated with actual or planned conversions of systems and/or integration of operations and the introduction of M&T to its new customers, costs related to terminations of existing contractual arrangements to purchase various services, severance, travel costs and, in the second quarter of 2022, an initial provision for credit losses of $242 million on loans not deemed to be purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") on the April 1, 2022 acquisition date of People's United. GAAP requires that acquired loans be recorded at estimated fair value, which includes the use of interest rate and expected credit loss assumptions to forecast estimated cash flows. GAAP also provides that an allowance for credit losses on loans acquired, but not classified as PCD also be recognized. Given the requirement to recognize such losses above and beyond the impact of forecasted losses used in determining the fair value of acquired loans, M&T considers that initial provision to be a merger-related expense. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results. The amounts of merger-related expenses in 2022 and 2021 are presented in the tables that accompany this release.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $4.57 in the fourth quarter of 2022, improved from $3.50 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.83 in the third quarter of 2022. Net operating income aggregated $812 million in the recent quarter, $475 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $700 million in 2022's third quarter. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 1.70% and 21.29%, respectively, 1.23% and 15.98%, respectively, in the similar quarter of 2021 and 1.44% and 17.89%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $14.42, compared with $14.11 in 2021. Net operating income in 2022 was $2.47 billion, up from $1.90 billion in 2021. Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was 1.35% and 16.70%, respectively, in 2022, compared with 1.28% and 16.80%, respectively, in 2021.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income . Taxable-equivalent net interest income totaled $1.84 billion in the recent quarter, up from $937 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $1.69 billion in the third quarter of 2022. The increase compared with the earlier quarters reflects a higher net interest margin and, additionally, when compared with the 2021's fourth quarter, the impact of earning assets associated with the acquisition of People's United. Average earning assets totaled $179.9 billion in the recent quarter, compared with $144.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $182.4 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Average loans outstanding were $129.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from $93.3 billion in the year earlier quarter and $127.5 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Reflecting the impact of rising interest rates, the net interest margin increased to 4.06% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 2.58% in the corresponding quarter of 2021 and 3.68% in the third quarter of 2022. Taxable-equivalent net interest income rose to $5.86 billion in 2022, compared with $3.84 billion in 2021. Average loans outstanding were $119.3 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with $96.6 billion in 2021. Taxable-equivalent net interest income and average loans outstanding in 2022 reflect three quarters of additional earning assets, including loans, obtained in the acquisition of People's United. Reflecting actions taken by the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates in the recent year, the net interest margin increased 63 basis points to 3.39% in 2022 from 2.76% in 2021.

































Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income























































Change 4Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q22



4Q21



3Q22



4Q21



3Q22

































Average earning assets

$ 179,914



$ 144,420



$ 182,382





25 %



-1 % Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent

$ 1,841



$ 937



$ 1,691





96 %



9 % Net interest margin



4.06 %



2.58 %



3.68 %













Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality . The provision for credit losses was $90 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $115 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared with a $15 million recapture of provision in the fourth quarter of 2021. The provision for credit losses was $517 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with a $75 million recapture of provision in 2021. As previously described, included in the second quarter of 2022 was the $242 million provision, recorded in accordance with GAAP, related to loans obtained in the People's United acquisition that were considered non-PCD. In addition to that merger-related provision, M&T recorded a provision for credit losses of $275 million in 2022. Net loan charge-offs were $40 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, $31 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $63 million in 2022's third quarter. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .12% and .13% in the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, and .20% in the third quarter of 2022. Net loan charge-offs during all of 2022 and 2021 aggregated $160 million and $192 million, respectively, representing .13% and .20%, respectively, of average loans outstanding.

Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $2.44 billion at December 31, 2022, $2.43 billion at September 30, 2022 and $2.06 billion at December 31, 2021. The balance of nonaccrual loans at the end of the two most recent quarters as compared with December 31, 2021 reflects loans obtained in the acquisition of People's United. Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans were 1.85% at December 31, 2022, improved from 2.22% a year earlier and 1.89% at September 30, 2022. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $41 million at December 31, 2022, $24 million at December 31, 2021 and $37 million at September 30, 2022.

Allowance for Credit Losses . M&T regularly performs comprehensive analyses of its loan portfolios and assesses forecasted economic conditions for purposes of determining the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those procedures and reflecting the impact of loan growth, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.93 billion or 1.46% of loans outstanding at December 31, 2022 compared with $1.47 billion or 1.58% of loans outstanding at December 31, 2021 and $1.88 billion or 1.46% at September 30, 2022. The acquisition of People's United loans and leases resulted in a $341 million increase in the allowance for credit losses as of April 1, 2022, including $99 million related to PCD loans and $242 million related to non-PCD loans. Including the impact of the acquisition, M&T's allowance for credit losses was $1.81 billion on April 1, 2022, or 1.42% of then outstanding loans.

Asset Quality Metrics























Change 4Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q22



4Q21



3Q22



4Q21



3Q22

































At end of quarter





























Nonaccrual loans

$ 2,439



$ 2,060



$ 2,429





18 %



—

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

$ 41



$ 24



$ 37





73 %



12 % Total nonperforming assets

$ 2,480



$ 2,084



$ 2,466





19 %



1 % Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$ 491



$ 963



$ 477





-49 %



3 % Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding



1.85 %



2.22 %



1.89 %











































Allowance for credit losses

$ 1,925



$ 1,469



$ 1,876





31 %



3 % Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding



1.46 %



1.58 %



1.46 %











































For the period





























Provision for credit losses

$ 90



$ (15)



$ 115





—





-22 % Net charge-offs

$ 40



$ 31



$ 63





31 %



-36 % Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)



.12 %



.13 %



.20 %















(1) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense . Noninterest income totaled $682 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $579 million in the year-earlier quarter. The increase reflects the impact of acquired operations from People's United (predominantly increases in trust income, credit-related fees and service charges on deposit accounts, net of conversion-related fee waivers) and higher trust income from legacy operations, as well as the $136 million gain recorded on the sale of MTIA. Those increases were partially offset by a decline in mortgage banking revenues resulting from lower volumes of residential and commercial mortgage loans originated for sale, lower income recorded from M&T's investment in Bayview Lending Group, and a planned reduction of insufficient funds fees reflected in service charges on deposit accounts. Noninterest income was $563 million in 2022's third quarter. The comparative increase in the recent quarter was driven by the $136 million gain recorded on the sale of MTIA and higher trust income, partially offset by lower service charges on deposit accounts, credit-related fees, bank owned life insurance income and MTIA-related insurance revenues.

Noninterest Income























































Change 4Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q22



4Q21



3Q22



4Q21



3Q22

































Mortgage banking revenues

$ 82



$ 139



$ 83





-41 %



-2 % Service charges on deposit accounts



106





105





115





—





-8 % Trust income



195





169





187





15 %



4 % Brokerage services income



22





19





21





19 %



7 % Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains



14





6





5





133 %



176 % Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(4)





2





(1)





—





—

Other revenues from operations



267





139





153





92 %



74 % Total

$ 682



$ 579



$ 563





18 %



21 %

Noninterest income rose to $2.36 billion in 2022 from $2.17 billion in 2021. Acquired operations associated with the People's United acquisition (predominantly increases reflected in trust income, service charges on deposit accounts and other revenues from operations, including credit-related fees), the $136 million gain on sale of MTIA, and trust income from legacy operations were most impactful to the higher levels of noninterest income in 2022. Those increases were partially offset by lower mortgage banking revenues and the planned reduction of fees reflected in service charges on deposit accounts.

In December 2022, Wilmington Trust National Association (a subsidiary of M&T) announced the sale of its Collective Investment Trust business to a private equity firm. That sale is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Trust income associated with this business totaled approximately $165 million and $151 million in 2022 and 2021, respectively. After considering expenses, the results of operations of that business were not material to M&T's net income in either year.

Noninterest expense totaled $1.41 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $928 million in the similar quarter of 2021 and $1.28 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $1.35 billion in the recent quarter, $904 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $1.21 billion in 2022's third quarter. The higher level of operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter was predominantly due to the impact of operations obtained in the People's United acquisition and the $135 million contribution to The M&T Charitable Foundation. The charitable contribution was the largest factor contributing to higher operating expenses in 2022's fourth quarter as compared with 2022's third quarter. Higher expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the third quarter of 2022 for equipment and net occupancy, outside data processing and software and a seasonal increase in advertising and promotional spending were offset by a decline in salaries and employee benefits expenses, reflecting lower employee staffing levels following the conversion of People's United's operating systems with those of M&T and one less pay day in the fourth quarter.

Noninterest Expense























































Change 4Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q22



4Q21



3Q22



4Q21



3Q22

































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 697



$ 515



$ 736





35 %



-5 % Equipment and net occupancy



137





83





127





65 %



8 % Outside data processing and software



108





79





95





37 %



13 % FDIC assessments



24





19





28





27 %



-15 % Advertising and marketing



32





21





21





54 %



53 % Printing, postage and supplies



15





8





15





85 %



2 % Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



18





2





18





801 %



-4 % Other costs of operations



377





201





239





88 %



58 % Total

$ 1,408



$ 928



$ 1,279





52 %



10 %

































For the year ended December 31, 2022, noninterest expense was $5.05 billion compared with $3.61 billion in 2021. Noninterest operating expenses aggregated $4.66 billion in 2022 and $3.56 billion in 2021. The higher level of operating expenses in 2022 was predominantly the result of the acquisition of People's United, as well as higher salaries and employee benefits expense reflecting increased staffing levels, merit increases and incentive compensation, and increased contributions to The M&T Charitable Foundation.

The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 53.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022, 59.7% in the year-earlier quarter and 53.6% in the third quarter of 2022. The efficiency ratio for the full-year 2022 was 56.6%, compared with 59.0% in 2021.

Balance Sheet . M&T had total assets of $200.7 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $155.1 billion and $198.0 billion at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $131.6 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $92.9 billion at December 31, 2021 and $128.2 billion at September 30, 2022. The higher level of loans and leases at the recent quarter-end and September 30, 2022 as compared with December 31, 2021 is largely a reflection of balances associated with the acquisition of People's United. Also reflective of that acquisition, total deposits were $163.5 billion at the recent quarter-end and $163.8 billion at September 30, 2022, compared with $131.5 billion at December 31, 2021.

Total shareholders' equity was $25.3 billion or 12.61% of total assets at December 31, 2022, $17.9 billion or 11.54% at December 31, 2021 and $25.3 billion or 12.76% at September 30, 2022. Common shareholders' equity was $23.3 billion, or $137.68 per share, at December 31, 2022, compared with $16.2 billion, or $125.51 per share, a year-earlier and $23.2 billion, or $134.45 per share, at September 30, 2022. Tangible equity per common share was $86.59 at December 31, 2022, $89.80 at December 31, 2021 and $84.28 at September 30, 2022. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 10.4% at December 31, 2022, compared with 10.7% three months earlier and 11.4% at December 31, 2021.

In accordance with its capital plan, M&T repurchased 3,664,887 shares of its common stock during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $163.72 resulting in a total cost of $600 million compared with 3,282,449 shares at an average cost per share of $182.79 and total cost of $600 million in the previous three months. M&T repurchased a total of 10,453,282 shares at an average cost per share of $172.19 and total cost of $1.8 billion in 2022. No share repurchases occurred in 2021. Common shares issued in conjunction with the acquisition of People's United on April 1, 2022 totaled 50,325,004.

Conference Call . Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss fourth quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 225-9448. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (203) 518-9708. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ422. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Thursday January 26, 2023 by calling (800) 283-8486, or (402) 220-0869 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T. M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

M&T was recognized as one of the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion for the fourth consecutive year by the American Association of People with Disabilities ("AADP") and Disability:IN, a nonprofit resource for businesspeople with disabilities. M&T earned the top score in the 2022 Disability Equality Index ("DEI"), a benchmarking report developed by the AAPD and Disability:IN to help businesses identify steps they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality in their workplaces.

M&T Bank launched a second Multicultural Small Business Innovation Lab in Buffalo, New York following its success in Bridgeport, Connecticut and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania earlier in the year. The seven-week program is designed to help local multicultural business owners thrive, grow and pursue new ideas by providing guidance and skills to expand and operate their businesses. It is part of M&T Bank's mission to build a culturally fluent bank that understands the needs of the communities it serves and provide the resources to address those needs. Similar programs will be launched in New York City and Baltimore, Maryland in the first half of 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements . This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to the Company and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, including economic conditions, on the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond the Company's control. Statements regarding M&T's expectations or predictions regarding the acquisition of People's United are also forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("future factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Examples of future factors include: the impact of the People's United acquisition; economic conditions including inflation and market volatility; the impact of international conflicts or other events; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

These are representative of the future factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other future factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Klock







(716) 842-5138













MEDIA CONTACT:

Maya Dillon







(646) 735-1958





Financial Highlights

Three months ended









Year ended









December 31









December 31







Amounts in thousands, except per share 2022



2021



Change



2022



2021



Change

Performance

































Net income $ 765,371





457,968





67 %

$ 1,991,663





1,858,746





7 % Net income available to common shareholders

739,126





434,171





70 %



1,891,480





1,776,987





6 % Per common share:

































Basic earnings $ 4.32





3.37





28 %

$ 11.59





13.81





-16 % Diluted earnings

4.29





3.37





27 %



11.53





13.80





-16 % Cash dividends $ 1.20





1.20





—



$ 4.80





4.50





7 % Common shares outstanding:

































Average - diluted (1)

172,149





128,888





34 %



164,030





128,812





27 % Period end (2)

169,285





128,705





32 %



169,285





128,705





32 % Return on (annualized):

































Average total assets

1.53 %



1.15 %









1.05 %



1.22 %





Average common shareholders' equity

12.59 %



10.91 %









8.67 %



11.54 %





Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,840,759





937,356





96 %

$ 5,861,128





3,839,509





53 % Yield on average earning assets

4.60 %



2.64 %









3.64 %



2.84 %





Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

.98 %



.12 %









.45 %



.14 %





Net interest spread

3.62 %



2.52 %









3.19 %



2.70 %





Contribution of interest-free funds

.44 %



.06 %









.20 %



.06 %





Net interest margin

4.06 %



2.58 %









3.39 %



2.76 %





Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.12 %



.13 %









.13 %



.20 %





Net operating results (3)

































Net operating income $ 812,359





475,477





71 %

$ 2,466,010





1,899,838





30 % Diluted net operating earnings per common share

4.57





3.50





31 %



14.42





14.11





2 % Return on (annualized):

































Average tangible assets

1.70 %



1.23 %









1.35 %



1.28 %





Average tangible common equity

21.29 %



15.98 %









16.70 %



16.80 %





Efficiency ratio

53.3 %



59.7 %









56.6 %



59.0 %











































At December 31





















Loan quality 2022



2021



Change



















Nonaccrual loans $ 2,438,435





2,060,083





18 %

















Real estate and other foreclosed assets

41,375





23,901





73 %

















Total nonperforming assets $ 2,479,810





2,083,984





19 %

















Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4) $ 491,018





963,399





-49 %

















Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:

































Nonaccrual loans $ 43,536





51,429





-15 %

















Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

363,409





927,788





-61 %

















Renegotiated loans $ 422,186





230,408





83 %

















Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.85 %



2.22 %























Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.46 %



1.58 %

























(1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend

Three months ended



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

Amounts in thousands, except per share 2022



2022



2022



2022



2021

Performance



























Net income $ 765,371





646,596





217,522





362,174





457,968

Net income available to common shareholders

739,126





620,554





192,236





339,590





434,171

Per common share:



























Basic earnings $ 4.32





3.55





1.08





2.63





3.37

Diluted earnings

4.29





3.53





1.08





2.62





3.37

Cash dividends $ 1.20





1.20





1.20





1.20





1.20

Common shares outstanding:



























Average - diluted (1)

172,149





175,682





178,277





129,416





128,888

Period end (2)

169,285





172,900





175,969





129,080





128,705

Return on (annualized):



























Average total assets

1.53 %



1.28 %



.42 %



.97 %



1.15 % Average common shareholders' equity

12.59 %



10.43 %



3.21 %



8.55 %



10.91 % Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,840,759





1,690,518





1,422,443





907,408





937,356

Yield on average earning assets

4.60 %



3.90 %



3.12 %



2.72 %



2.64 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

.98 %



.41 %



.20 %



.13 %



.12 % Net interest spread

3.62 %



3.49 %



2.92 %



2.59 %



2.52 % Contribution of interest-free funds

.44 %



.19 %



.09 %



.06 %



.06 % Net interest margin

4.06 %



3.68 %



3.01 %



2.65 %



2.58 % Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.12 %



.20 %



.16 %



.03 %



.13 % Net operating results (3)



























Net operating income $ 812,359





700,030





577,622





375,999





475,477

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

4.57





3.83





3.10





2.73





3.50

Return on (annualized):



























Average tangible assets

1.70 %



1.44 %



1.16 %



1.04 %



1.23 % Average tangible common equity

21.29 %



17.89 %



14.41 %



12.44 %



15.98 % Efficiency ratio

53.3 %



53.6 %



58.3 %



64.9 %



59.7 %































December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

Loan quality 2022



2022



2022



2022



2021

Nonaccrual loans $ 2,438,435





2,429,326





2,633,005





2,134,231





2,060,083

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

41,375





37,031





28,692





23,524





23,901

Total nonperforming assets $ 2,479,810





2,466,357





2,661,697





2,157,755





2,083,984

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4) $ 491,018





476,503





523,662





776,751





963,399

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:



























Nonaccrual loans $ 43,536





44,797





46,937





46,151





51,429

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

363,409





423,371





467,834





689,831





927,788

Renegotiated loans $ 422,186





356,797





276,584





242,108





230,408

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.85 %



1.89 %



2.05 %



2.32 %



2.22 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.46 %



1.46 %



1.42 %



1.60 %



1.58 %

(1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income



Three months ended









Year ended











December 31









December 31







Dollars in thousands

2022



2021



Change



2022



2021



Change

Interest income

$ 2,072,209





958,518





116 %

$ 6,247,120





3,938,784





59 % Interest expense



244,835





24,725





890





425,164





114,006





273

Net interest income



1,827,374





933,793





96





5,821,956





3,824,778





52

Provision for credit losses



90,000





(15,000)





—





517,000





(75,000)





—

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



1,737,374





948,793





83





5,304,956





3,899,778





36

Other income



































Mortgage banking revenues



81,521





139,267





-41





356,636





571,329





-38

Service charges on deposit accounts



105,714





105,392





—





446,604





402,113





11

Trust income



194,843





168,827





15





740,717





644,716





15

Brokerage services income



22,463





18,923





19





87,877





62,791





40

Trading account and non-hedging

derivative gains



14,043





6,027





133





26,786





24,376





10

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(3,773)





1,426





—





(5,686)





(21,220)





—

Other revenues from operations



266,726





138,775





92





703,669





482,889





46

Total other income



681,537





578,637





18





2,356,603





2,166,994





9

Other expense



































Salaries and employee benefits



697,276





515,043





35





2,787,351





2,045,677





36

Equipment and net occupancy



136,732





82,641





65





474,316





326,698





45

Outside data processing and software



107,886





78,814





37





376,493





291,839





29

FDIC assessments



24,008





18,830





27





90,274





69,704





30

Advertising and marketing



32,691





21,228





54





90,748





64,428





41

Printing, postage and supplies



15,082





8,140





85





55,570





36,507





52

Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets



17,600





1,954





801





55,624





10,167





447

Other costs of operations



377,013





200,850





88





1,120,060





766,603





46

Total other expense



1,408,288





927,500





52





5,050,436





3,611,623





40

Income before income taxes



1,010,623





599,930





68





2,611,123





2,455,149





6

Applicable income taxes



245,252





141,962





73





619,460





596,403





4

Net income

$ 765,371





457,968





67 %

$ 1,991,663





1,858,746





7 %

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended





December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

Dollars in thousands

2022



2022



2022



2022



2021

Interest income

$ 2,072,209





1,781,513





1,465,142





928,256





958,518

Interest expense



244,835





102,822





53,425





24,082





24,725

Net interest income



1,827,374





1,678,691





1,411,717





904,174





933,793

Provision for credit losses



90,000





115,000





302,000





10,000





(15,000)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



1,737,374





1,563,691





1,109,717





894,174





948,793

Other income





























Mortgage banking revenues



81,521





83,041





82,926





109,148





139,267

Service charges on deposit accounts



105,714





115,213





124,170





101,507





105,392

Trust income



194,843





186,577





190,084





169,213





168,827

Brokerage services income



22,463





21,086





24,138





20,190





18,923

Trading account and non-hedging

derivative gains



14,043





5,081





2,293





5,369





6,027

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(3,773)





(1,108)





(62)





(743)





1,426

Other revenues from operations



266,726





153,189





147,551





136,203





138,775

Total other income



681,537





563,079





571,100





540,887





578,637

Other expense





























Salaries and employee benefits



697,276





736,354





776,201





577,520





515,043

Equipment and net occupancy



136,732





127,117





124,655





85,812





82,641

Outside data processing and software



107,886





95,068





93,820





79,719





78,814

FDIC assessments



24,008





28,105





22,585





15,576





18,830

Advertising and marketing



32,691





21,398





20,635





16,024





21,228

Printing, postage and supplies



15,082





14,768





15,570





10,150





8,140

Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets



17,600





18,384





18,384





1,256





1,954

Other costs of operations



377,013





238,059





331,304





173,684





200,850

Total other expense



1,408,288





1,279,253





1,403,154





959,741





927,500

Income before income taxes



1,010,623





847,517





277,663





475,320





599,930

Applicable income taxes



245,252





200,921





60,141





113,146





141,962

Net income

$ 765,371





646,596





217,522





362,174





457,968



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



December 31









Dollars in thousands

2022



2021



Change



ASSETS



















Cash and due from banks

$ 1,517,244





1,337,577





13

% Interest-bearing deposits at banks



24,958,719





41,872,304





-40



Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities



3,000





—





—



Trading account



117,847





49,745





137



Investment securities



25,210,871





7,155,860





252



Loans and leases:



















Commercial, financial, etc.



41,850,566





23,473,324





78



Real estate - commercial



45,364,571





35,389,730





28



Real estate - consumer



23,755,947





16,074,445





48



Consumer



20,593,079





17,974,953





15



Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



131,564,163





92,912,452





42



Less: allowance for credit losses



1,925,331





1,469,226





31



Net loans and leases



129,638,832





91,443,226





42



Goodwill



8,490,089





4,593,112





85



Core deposit and other intangible assets



209,374





3,998





—



Other assets



10,583,865





8,651,338





22



Total assets

$ 200,729,841





155,107,160





29

%





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 65,501,860





60,131,480





9

% Interest-bearing deposits



98,013,008





71,411,929





37



Total deposits



163,514,868





131,543,409





24



Short-term borrowings



3,554,951





47,046





—



Accrued interest and other liabilities



4,377,495





2,127,931





106



Long-term borrowings



3,964,537





3,485,369





14



Total liabilities



175,411,851





137,203,755





28



Shareholders' equity:



















Preferred



2,010,600





1,750,000





15



Common



23,307,390





16,153,405





44



Total shareholders' equity



25,317,990





17,903,405





41



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 200,729,841





155,107,160





29

%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend







December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

Dollars in thousands 2022



2022



2022



2022



2021

ASSETS



























Cash and due from banks $ 1,517,244





2,255,810





1,688,274





1,411,460





1,337,577

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

24,958,719





25,391,528





33,437,454





36,025,382





41,872,304

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell

securities

3,000





—





250,250





—





—

Trading account

117,847





129,672





133,855





46,854





49,745

Investment securities

25,210,871





24,603,765





22,801,717





9,356,832





7,155,860

Loans and leases:



























Commercial, financial, etc.

41,850,566





38,807,949





39,108,676





23,496,017





23,473,324

Real estate - commercial

45,364,571





46,138,665





46,795,139





34,553,558





35,389,730

Real estate - consumer

23,755,947





23,074,280





22,767,107





15,595,879





16,074,445

Consumer

20,593,079





20,204,693





19,815,198





18,162,938





17,974,953

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

131,564,163





128,225,587





128,486,120





91,808,392





92,912,452

Less: allowance for credit losses

1,925,331





1,875,591





1,823,790





1,472,359





1,469,226

Net loans and leases

129,638,832





126,349,996





126,662,330





90,336,033





91,443,226

Goodwill

8,490,089





8,501,357





8,501,357





4,593,112





4,593,112

Core deposit and other intangible assets

209,374





226,974





245,358





2,742





3,998

Other assets

10,583,865





10,496,377





10,312,294





8,091,137





8,651,338

Total assets $ 200,729,841





197,955,479





204,032,889





149,863,552





155,107,160































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 65,501,860





73,023,271





72,375,515





58,520,366





60,131,480

Interest-bearing deposits

98,013,008





90,822,117





97,982,881





67,798,347





71,411,929

Total deposits

163,514,868





163,845,388





170,358,396





126,318,713





131,543,409

Short-term borrowings

3,554,951





917,806





1,119,321





50,307





47,046

Accrued interest and other liabilities

4,377,495





4,476,456





3,743,278





2,174,925





2,127,931

Long-term borrowings

3,964,537





3,459,336





3,017,363





3,443,587





3,485,369

Total liabilities

175,411,851





172,698,986





178,238,358





131,987,532





137,203,755

Shareholders' equity:



























Preferred

2,010,600





2,010,600





2,010,600





1,750,000





1,750,000

Common

23,307,390





23,245,893





23,783,931





16,126,020





16,153,405

Total shareholders' equity

25,317,990





25,256,493





25,794,531





17,876,020





17,903,405

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 200,729,841





197,955,479





204,032,889





149,863,552





155,107,160



Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates





Three months ended



Change in balance



Year ended















December 31,



December 31,



September 30,



December 31, 2022 from



December 31,



Change



Dollars in millions

2022



2021



2022



December 31,



September 30,



2022



2021



in







Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



2021



2022



Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



balance



ASSETS









































































































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 25,089





3.75

%

44,316





.15

%

30,752





2.23

%

-43

%

-18

% $ 33,435





1.52

%

35,829





.13

%

-7

% Federal funds sold and agreements to resell

securities



—





4.32





—





.47





29





.55





—





-99





70





.43





167





.12





-58



Trading account



122





2.13





50





1.62





131





1.78





144





-7





109





1.49





50





1.89





119



Investment securities



25,297





2.77





6,804





2.12





23,945





2.62





272





6





19,897





2.59





6,409





2.20





210



Loans and leases, net of unearned discount















































































Commercial, financial, etc.



40,038





5.76





22,330





3.65





38,321





4.87





79





4





34,926





4.68





25,191





3.58





39



Real estate - commercial



45,690





5.06





36,717





3.89





46,282





4.49





24





-1





43,576





4.35





37,321





3.96





17



Real estate - consumer



23,334





3.92





16,290





3.53





22,962





3.84





43





2





21,257





3.75





16,770





3.55





27



Consumer



20,344





5.28





17,913





4.31





19,960





4.76





14





2





19,538





4.65





17,331





4.43





13



Total loans and leases, net



129,406





5.12





93,250





3.87





127,525





4.55





39





1





119,297





4.41





96,613





3.90





23



Total earning assets



179,914





4.60





144,420





2.64





182,382





3.90





25





-1





172,808





3.64





139,068





2.84





24



Goodwill



8,494











4,593











8,501











85





—





7,537











4,593











64



Core deposit and other intangible assets



218











5











236











—





-8





179











8











—



Other assets



9,966











8,704











10,012











14





—





9,728











9,000











8



Total assets

$ 198,592











157,722











201,131











26

%

-1

% $ 190,252











152,669











25

%

















































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















































































Interest-bearing deposits















































































Savings and interest-checking deposits

$ 87,068





.76





70,518





.04





89,360





.31





23

%

-3

% $ 84,753





.32





70,879





.05





20

% Time deposits



6,182





1.29





2,914





.40





5,050





.09





112





22





4,850





.49





3,263





.57





49



Deposits at Cayman Islands office



—





—





—





—





—





—





—





—





—





—





181





.11





-100



Total interest-bearing deposits



93,250





.80





73,432





.05





94,410





.29





27





-1





89,603





.33





74,323





.07





21



Short-term borrowings



1,632





3.24





58





.01





913





1.16





—





79





936





2.08





68





.01





—



Long-term borrowings



3,753





4.65





3,441





1.77





3,281





3.67





9





14





3,440





3.23





3,537





1.76





-3



Total interest-bearing liabilities



98,635





.98





76,931





.12





98,604





.41





28





—





93,979





.45





77,928





.14





21



Noninterest-bearing deposits



70,218











61,012











72,861











15





-4





68,888











55,666











24



Other liabilities



4,393











2,166











4,001











103





10





3,575











2,166











65



Total liabilities



173,246











140,109











175,466











24





-1





166,442











135,760











23



Shareholders' equity



25,346











17,613











25,665











44





-1





23,810











16,909











41



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 198,592











157,722











201,131











26

%

-1

% $ 190,252











152,669











25

%

















































































Net interest spread









3.62











2.52











3.49























3.19











2.70









Contribution of interest-free funds









.44











.06











.19























.20











.06









Net interest margin









4.06

%







2.58

%







3.68

%



















3.39

%







2.76

%







Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures



Three months ended



Year ended





December 31



December 31





2022



2021



2022



2021

Income statement data























In thousands, except per share























Net income























Net income

$ 765,371





457,968





1,991,663





1,858,746

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



13,559





1,447





42,771





7,532

Merger-related expenses (1)



33,429





16,062





431,576





33,560

Net operating income

$ 812,359





475,477





2,466,010





1,899,838



























Earnings per common share























Diluted earnings per common share

$ 4.29





3.37





11.53





13.80

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.08





.01





.26





.06

Merger-related expenses (1)



.20





.12





2.63





.25

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 4.57





3.50





14.42





14.11



























Other expense























Other expense

$ 1,408,288





927,500





5,050,436





3,611,623

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(17,600)





(1,954)





(55,624)





(10,167)

Merger-related expenses



(45,113)





(21,190)





(338,321)





(43,860)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 1,345,575





904,356





4,656,491





3,557,596

Merger-related expenses























Salaries and employee benefits

$ 3,670





112





102,150





176

Equipment and net occupancy



2,294





340





6,709





341

Outside data processing and software



2,193





250





5,438





1,119

Advertising and marketing



5,258





337





9,262





866

Printing, postage and supplies



2,953





186





6,786





2,965

Other costs of operations



28,745





19,965





207,976





38,393

Other expense



45,113





21,190





338,321





43,860

Provision for credit losses



—





—





242,000





—

Total

$ 45,113





21,190





580,321





43,860

Efficiency ratio























Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 1,345,575





904,356





4,656,491





3,557,596

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,840,759





937,356





5,861,128





3,839,509

Other income



681,537





578,637





2,356,603





2,166,994

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(3,773)





1,426





(5,686)





(21,220)

Denominator

$ 2,526,069





1,514,567





8,223,417





6,027,723

Efficiency ratio



53.3 %



59.7 %



56.6 %



59.0 % Balance sheet data























In millions























Average assets























Average assets

$ 198,592





157,722





190,252





152,669

Goodwill



(8,494)





(4,593)





(7,537)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(218)





(5)





(179)





(8)

Deferred taxes



54





1





43





2

Average tangible assets

$ 189,934





153,125





182,579





148,070

Average common equity























Average total equity

$ 25,346





17,613





23,810





16,909

Preferred stock



(2,011)





(1,750)





(1,946)





(1,438)

Average common equity



23,335





15,863





21,864





15,471

Goodwill



(8,494)





(4,593)





(7,537)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(218)





(5)





(179)





(8)

Deferred taxes



54





1





43





2

Average tangible common equity

$ 14,677





11,266





14,191





10,872

At end of quarter























Total assets























Total assets

$ 200,730





155,107













Goodwill



(8,490)





(4,593)













Core deposit and other intangible assets



(209)





(4)













Deferred taxes



51





1













Total tangible assets

$ 192,082





150,511













Total common equity























Total equity

$ 25,318





17,903













Preferred stock



(2,011)





(1,750)













Common equity



23,307





16,153













Goodwill



(8,490)





(4,593)













Core deposit and other intangible assets



(209)





(4)













Deferred taxes



51





1













Total tangible common equity

$ 14,659





11,557















(1) After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended





December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,





2022



2022



2022



2022



2021

Income statement data





























In thousands, except per share





























Net income





























Net income

$ 765,371





646,596





217,522





362,174





457,968

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



13,559





14,141





14,138





933





1,447

Merger-related expenses (1)



33,429





39,293





345,962





12,892





16,062

Net operating income

$ 812,359





700,030





577,622





375,999





475,477

































Earnings per common share





























Diluted earnings per common share

$ 4.29





3.53





1.08





2.62





3.37

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.08





.08





.08





.01





.01

Merger-related expenses (1)



.20





.22





1.94





.10





.12

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 4.57





3.83





3.10





2.73





3.50

































Other expense





























Other expense

$ 1,408,288





1,279,253





1,403,154





959,741





927,500

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(17,600)





(18,384)





(18,384)





(1,256)





(1,954)

Merger-related expenses



(45,113)





(53,027)





(222,809)





(17,372)





(21,190)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 1,345,575





1,207,842





1,161,961





941,113





904,356

Merger-related expenses





























Salaries and employee benefits

$ 3,670





13,094





85,299





87





112

Equipment and net occupancy



2,294





2,106





502





1,807





340

Outside data processing and software



2,193





2,277





716





252





250

Advertising and marketing



5,258





2,177





1,199





628





337

Printing, postage and supplies



2,953





651





2,460





722





186

Other costs of operations



28,745





32,722





132,633





13,876





19,965

Other expense



45,113





53,027





222,809





17,372





21,190

Provision for credit losses



—





—





242,000





—





—

Total

$ 45,113





53,027





464,809





17,372





21,190

Efficiency ratio





























Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 1,345,575





1,207,842





1,161,961





941,113





904,356

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,840,759





1,690,518





1,422,443





907,408





937,356

Other income



681,537





563,079





571,100





540,887





578,637

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(3,773)





(1,108)





(62)





(743)





1,426

Denominator

$ 2,526,069





2,254,705





1,993,605





1,449,038





1,514,567

Efficiency ratio



53.3 %



53.6 %



58.3 %



64.9 %



59.7 % Balance sheet data





























In millions





























Average assets





























Average assets

$ 198,592





201,131





208,865





151,648





157,722

Goodwill



(8,494)





(8,501)





(8,501)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(218)





(236)





(254)





(3)





(5)

Deferred taxes



54





56





60





1





1

Average tangible assets

$ 189,934





192,450





200,170





147,053





153,125

Average common equity





























Average total equity

$ 25,346





25,665





26,090





17,894





17,613

Preferred stock



(2,011)





(2,011)





(2,011)





(1,750)





(1,750)

Average common equity



23,335





23,654





24,079





16,144





15,863

Goodwill



(8,494)





(8,501)





(8,501)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(218)





(236)





(254)





(3)





(5)

Deferred taxes



54





56





60





1





1

Average tangible common equity

$ 14,677





14,973





15,384





11,549





11,266

At end of quarter





























Total assets





























Total assets

$ 200,730





197,955





204,033





149,864





155,107

Goodwill



(8,490)





(8,501)





(8,501)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(209)





(227)





(245)





(3)





(4)

Deferred taxes



51





54





57





1





1

Total tangible assets

$ 192,082





189,281





195,344





145,269





150,511

Total common equity





























Total equity

$ 25,318





25,256





25,795





17,876





17,903

Preferred stock



(2,011)





(2,011)





(2,011)





(1,750)





(1,750)

Common equity



23,307





23,245





23,784





16,126





16,153

Goodwill



(8,490)





(8,501)





(8,501)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(209)





(227)





(245)





(3)





(4)

Deferred taxes



51





54





57





1





1

Total tangible common equity

$ 14,659





14,571





15,095





11,531





11,557



(1) After any related tax effect.

M&T Bank Corporation (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation