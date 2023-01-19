ProGro BIO Appoints New Advisor

Michael Nicklaus Joins Advisory Board

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProGro BIO has announced today that Michael Nicklaus will join the company's Board of Advisors. ProGro BIO's Advisory Board was established to draw industry expertise from agricultural and other related sectors to assist the company in its business development, marketing, product development, and strategic planning efforts.

Mr. Nicklaus brings more than 25 years of established business relationships across a wide range of industries. He has successfully managed or owned multiple business ventures throughout the southeast, including a thriving real estate group of 170+ agents based in North Palm Beach, Florida and Charleston, South Carolina. Mr. Nicklaus has invaluable expertise with premium branding that will assist ProGro in its marketing efforts and will assist with future product expansion.

As an advisor for ProGro, Mr. Nicklaus will provide strategic direction and leverage existing relationships in support of ProGro's marketing efforts. His expertise with turf grass has been cultivated by a lifelong connection with the game of golf and golf course design. Michael graduated from Georgia Tech in 1997 with a Bachelor of Civil Engineering and was also a member of the golf team.

"Michael's passion for organic and sustainable farming and his distinguished career experience across numerous business sectors will benefit ProGro in many ways" said Blake Young, ProGro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. "We are delighted to welcome Michael to ProGro's Advisory Board and look forward to his contributions".

About ProGro BIO

ProGro BIO produces all-natural organic microbial formulations focused on revolutionizing agribusiness by reversing damage to the environment caused by decades of application of chemical fertilizers and toxic solutions. The company's focus on creating a new standard for sustainable agriculture is underpinned by its mission to develop all natural, organically certifiable microbial solutions. The company launched a highly successful pre-seed funding round in early 2022. Learn more at www.progrobio.com.

