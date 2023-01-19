Submissions are now open for the 2023 edition of the AXA Art Prize US

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL is pleased to announce the sixth edition of the AXA Art Prize in the United States. The competition, which is juried by some of the most renown artists and art curators in the country, is open to figurative paintings, drawings and prints created by undergraduate and graduate art students in the US. The submission period ends March 2, 2023.

Since its launch in 2018, the AXA Art Prize US has become a career-launching platform for young and emerging artists whose work is judged by some of the most influential art curators, critics, and collectors in the country.

Commenting, Joe Tocco, CEO AXA XL Americas said: "Year after year, the talent brought together by this exhibition is unmatched. We are proud to partner with so many esteemed art institutions and artists to find, showcase and award the next generation of leading artists."

The Prize is juried in three rounds: all submissions are first evaluated by Regional Juries drawn from the AXA Art Prize Strategic Advisory Board, a collection of 30 studio art programs, including Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), California College of the Arts, Parsons School of Design, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Pratt Institute and the Savannah College of Art and Design. A total of 40 artists will be shortlisted by an Exhibition Jury composed of curators from the country's leading museums.

The 40 finalists will comprise the AXA Art Prize US Exhibition, which goes on view in New York in November 2023. Finally, the First Prize and Second Prize will be selected by three renowned contemporary artists and will received $10,000 and $5,000 awards respectively.

The breadth and stature of its Exhibition Juries and Prize Juries have been a hallmark of the Prize since its inception. In the past five years, the Exhibition Jury has featured curators from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney Museum, the New Museum, the Museum of Modern Art, the Smithsonian's National Gallery of Art, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, the Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston, the Brooklyn Museum, Gagosian Gallery, and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA). The Prize Jury is equally impressive, with contemporary art icons including Sanford Biggers, Will Cotton, John Currin, Nicole Eisenman, Rachel Feinstein, Eric Fischl, Arcmanoro Niles, Erik Parker, Nicolas Party, Elizabeth Peyton, Calida Rawles, Peter Saul, Tschabalala Self, Amy Sherald, Laurie Simmons, Salman Toor, and Robin F. Williams serving as jurors.

"It is a privilege to launch, once again, the call for submissions of what I know will become a most powerful figurative art exhibition. The recognition and support of emerging talent is a pilar of our work as we partner with museums, galleries, universities, and individual collectors to protect and preserve art for future generations," said Jennifer Schipf, Global Chief Underwriting Officer for Fine Art & Specie, AXA XL.

For more information on eligibility, award notification and submission process, go to axaartprize.com or email info@axaartprize.com.

