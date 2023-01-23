Capstone LLC Publishes The Most Underappreciated Developments in Energy and Renewables for 2023

Evolving policy approaches to climate change, energy supply, and affordability will have significant implications for investors and companies in the US and Europe in 2023.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone LLC is sharing its annual outlook on the most underappreciated policy developments that will play a big role in how 2023 shapes up for investors and companies in the Energy and Renewables sectors.

Capstone believes the policy backdrop for energy will become increasingly favorable at the state, federal, and global levels in 2023 amid concerns about climate change, energy reliability, and affordability.

In the US, Capstone believes federal and state regulators will prioritize continued reductions in CO2 emissions from the transportation, industrial/residential heating, and power sectors through clean energy mandates and standards. We believe this trend will increase demand for low-carbon energy.

We expect a strengthening and proliferation of state programs incentivizing clean fuels like renewable natural gas in the transportation and utility sectors. We also expect new state-level incentives for electric vehicles will emerge, and states will increasingly focus on green building materials.

At the federal level, we expect the Biden administration to move forward with rules to reduce emissions from the power sector and increase investment in novel carbon capture technologies, all while taking environmental justice concerns into account.

While Western policymakers have prioritized decarbonization over fossil fuel production, globally we expect a tech-neutral approach to energy security and climate change will emerge.

