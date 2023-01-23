Cultural festival held in West China's Chongqing Fengdu to solicit blessings for lunar new year

CHONGQING, China, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spring Festival blessing cultural festival kicked off on Jan. 23, the second day of China's lunar new year in Fengdu County in west China's Chongqing Municipality. Held amid strong Chinese New Year festive elements, the festival showcased the Chinese people's vision for a better life and their blessings to their families and friends.

Fengdu Ming Mountain in Chongqing (PRNewswire)

In the evening, Fengdu County on both sides of the Yangtze River was illuminated by colorful lights and shadows.With the sound of the bell praying for good luck ringing aloud, a lifelike phoenix, a flamboyant Chinese auspicious bird, rose slowly from the north bank of the Yangtze River, lighting up the entire Fengdu County and marking the start of the light and shadow show. With the life like phoenix flying high above, people came together with hands clasped to make Chinese New Year's wishes.

"The festival makes a strong atmosphere of the Spring Festival!" Mr. Su from Shanghai said, attracted by rich interactive activities. He sent his blessings to the online digital program of light and shadow show, and the blessings were then showcased on the night sky of Fengdu.

Lasting through the whole first month of the Chinese lunar calendar from Jan. 23 to Feb. 21, the festival is divided into 23 colorful activities in 6 sections related with various blessing events, according to Chongqing Fengdu Ming Mountain Tourism Group. A string of activities including the phoenix light and shadow show, the flying of blessing lamps, the lantern festival, the red-envelope sharing, and a market fair. These activities will give people a warm New Year experience via different aspects such as travel, entertainment, display, music, and shopping.

One can put lamps onto the river at the pier to send wishes, call out happiness on the blessing wall of Phoenix Gate, play a tone of happiness on the music walk, write Spring Festival couplets for good luck in the city's square, collect the eight blessings of the New Year in Shuanggui Mountain scenic spot, take away the small blessing gifts in Xifu Pavilion, beat the drum to light up the Fengdu Port Building to express blessings... This Spring Festival has seen strong traditional Chinese cultural elements across the downtown areas, scenic spots, as well as streets and alleys of Fengdu.

Occupying a unique position in Chinese traditional culture, Fengdu is one of the seventy-two blessed places of Taoism. Holding a cultural festival to pray for good luck to showcase the charm of traditional Chinese culture in the rich festive elements of the New Year will promote the prosperity of local culture and tourism industry, thus injecting cultural impetus to economic and social development.

