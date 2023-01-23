InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Store a Wheelchair's Removable Legs/Foot Rests (MOT-156)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I worked in hospital maintenance for 9 years and my wife was using a wheelchair and I thought there could be a better way to store the removable legs/foot rests in a discreet, yet readily accessible location beneath the wheelchair seat," said an inventor, from Mobile, Ala., "so I invented the STOW & GO. My design prevents people from tripping over the removed foot rests and it eliminates the hassle of searching for them when needed."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to store a wheelchair's removable legs/foot rests. In doing so, it ensures that the removable legs/foot rests are readily available if needed. It also helps to prevent tripping hazards and it would not add bulk or substantial weight to the wheelchair. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize wheelchairs and medical facilities.

The original design was submitted to the Mobile sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MOT-156, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp