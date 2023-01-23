New Bloomberg Law Discovery Practice Page Provides Key Guidance to Early Career Attorneys

Comprehensive Resource Provides Primers, Practical Steps, Sample Forms

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the availability of new Discovery Practical Guidance, a comprehensive resource to guide early-career associates through each aspect of the fact discovery process in litigation. For more information and to request a demo, please visit http://onb-law.com/6PBz50MxRXq.

Discovery is generally the longest and most costly phase of litigation. Bloomberg Law's new discovery resources provide litigation associates with a practical and in-depth understanding of each step of the discovery process, allowing them to complete their discovery-related assignments skillfully and efficiently.

The content covers all fundamental tasks of fact discovery, including implementing a litigation hold; document collection and review; preparing, serving, and responding to written discovery; engaging in depositions and third-party discovery; handling discovery disputes; and more. It also includes practice area specific guidance for discovery in bankruptcy, patent, and employment cases.

The core Practical Guidance release focuses on federal practice and the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and is accompanied by an interactive state discovery rules map to help users when working on a state-level dispute. Bloomberg Law will expand this support for litigators to include expert and international discovery Practical Guidance in the coming months.

"Bloomberg Law's latest resource for early career attorneys reduces the time necessary for new associates to devote to discovery tasks, and reduces the stress involved with training on and completing these assignments," said Alex Butler, Vice President of Content and Analysis, Bloomberg Law. "Additionally, the new discovery content is seamlessly integrated with Bloomberg Law's evergreen functions and tools for efficient research, making it the ideal starting point for any litigator faced with a discovery task or assignment."

