A New Holiday Favorite, Whipshots™ Ships Over 60,000 Cases in Q4 2022

Leading vodka-infused whipped cream experienced a monumental first holiday season; now poised for 2023 momentum.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB), inventor of consumer products with behavior-changing technologies, today announced that Whipshots™, the groundbreaking vodka-infused whipped cream, shipped 61,788 cases across 23 US states and to over 10,000 retailers in the critical fourth quarter of 2022. The company is carrying this holiday momentum into 2023, with plans to expand to more states and accounts aggressively.

"We knew Whipshots was the perfect holiday spirit, and clearly, our fans agreed. We are truly grateful for the speed at which consumers flocked to the brand and look forward to continuing that momentum throughout 2023," said Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands.

Whipshots burst onto retail shelves in February 2022, making Q4 2022 the brand's first holiday season. Consumers responded strongly, using Whipshots to top off their holiday favorites – cocktails, coffees, cocoas, and desserts. The brand's co-founder, Cardi B, got things started on TikTok, teaching fans how to make her "Cardi Cocoa," a spiked hot chocolate topped with the brand's limited-release Peppermint flavor. TikTok garnered over 30 million views, officially kicking off a new holiday tradition. The brand followed it up with more holiday cocktail inspiration under its Whip It Naughty, Whip It Nice campaign.

"Our new seasonal Peppermint flavor was a huge hit for the holidays. We have plans to unveil more great-tasting seasonal flavors throughout the year to excite our fans and help propel Whipshots sales to meteoric heights," said Sklar.

A Double Gold medal recipient in the 2022 SIP Awards and Gold medal recipient in the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition, Whipshots has 10% Alc./Vol, does not require refrigeration, and is a luxurious addition to any cocktail, dessert, or party. Whipshots is also available nationwide online at Whipshots.com.

About Whipshots

Developed by Starco Brands and launched in 2021 with partner Cardi B, Whipshots is a first-of-its-kind alcoholic whipped cream that is a party in a can. Whipshots is a playful shot of sophistication that will indulge your curiosity and senses.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) invents consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include: Whipshots, the world's only vodka-infused whipped cream; Art of Sport, the body care brand designed for athletes and co-founded by Kobe Bryant; Winona Popcorn Spray, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; and Skylar, the only fragrance that is both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. It draws upon a portfolio of innovative formulas spanning 8 product categories with limitless innovation potential. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange, so retail investors can invest in STCB alongside accredited individuals and institutions. Visit www.starcobrands.com for more information.

