BuildDirect Subsidiary Announces Integration of RFMS Enterprise Resource Planning Software

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or the "Company"), a leading omnichannel building material retailer, is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, Superb Flooring Covering, LLC ("Superb"), has integrated the RFMS Inc.'s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software.

Superb specializes in large-scale commercial and construction contracts and as a result, the Company adopted this ERP software from RFMS Inc, a leading business management software provider in the flooring industry, to leverage its robust features in managing key business processes.1

The RFMS ERP provides the opportunity to improve the Company's ability to drive sales through improved quoting and sales pipeline management as well as reduce costs through enhanced variable costing capabilities. In addition, the implementation enables an efficient workflow structure, which could allow Superb to grow with streamlined personnel support and associated costs.

"In order to continue to improve the efficiency of Superb's operations, we decided to adopt the ERP software from RFMS to manage Superb's internal systems," said Shawn Wilson, CEO of BuildDirect. "As we continue to scale our operations, we intend to continue strengthening our technology infrastructure to maximize our overall productivity and drive continued growth."

About BuildDirect

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is a leading omnichannel building material retailer. BuildDirect connects North American home improvement B2B and B2C organizations, and homeowners with quality building materials and services through its robust global supply chain network. BuildDirect's growth trajectory, strong product offering, and proprietary heavyweight delivery network are delivering value today, solidifying its position as an innovative player in the home improvement industry. For more information, visit www.builddirect.com .

