FLO to Launch Significant New Charging Innovation at DISTRIBUTECH 2023

QUEBEC CITY, QC, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - FLO, a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider, will unveil a significant new product during DISTRIBUTECH 2023. As EV demand grows, the new product will lead the way in the next generation of EV chargers and further FLO's work in bringing advanced, robust charging solutions and a reliable charging network to the North American market. DISTRIBUTECH International is the leading annual electricity transmission and distribution event.

"In order to accelerate EV adoption in North America, the industry must constantly evolve and grow," said Chris Thorson, Chief Marketing Officer of FLO. "With FLO's long-heritage of innovative and reliable smart charging solutions, we are thrilled to unveil this exciting new product — designed to exceed the expectations of both EV drivers and site owners — at DISTRIBUTECH and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on industry as a whole."

FLO will host media at its booth (5437) on Feb. 7 and 8 for scheduled product briefing sessions.

Where: FLO's booth, No. 5437, at Distributech, San Diego Convention Center



When: February 7 and 8, 2023, scheduled briefings throughout the day, executive and product interviews also available



Contact: Media interested in attending a briefing or speaking to a FLO expert can email: media@flo.com. Customers interested in learning more can contact ffata@flo.com.

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We fight climate change by accelerating EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the most dependable charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1 million charging events thanks to over 75,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network across North America and our high-quality charging stations are assembled with care in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what "EV charging done right™" means to us, visit flo.com.

