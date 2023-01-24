GPS ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 3, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of The Gap, Inc. Shareholders

GPS ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 3, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of The Gap, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: November 24, 2021 to July 11, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 3, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in GPS:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/gap-loss-submission-form?id=35831&from=4

The Gap, Inc. NEWS - GPS NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that The Gap, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were execution missteps in size and assortment at Old Navy related to BODEQUALITY, the Company's size-inclusivity campaign, which were adversely impacting Old Navy's margins and financial results; (2) contrary to the Company's statements, there were inventory risks relating to BODEQUALITY that were adversely affecting the Company's operations; and as a result (3) the Company's statements during the class period about the historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of the Company, and were materially false and misleading and lacked a factual basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in The Gap you have until February 3, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased The Gap securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the GPS lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/gap-loss-submission-form?id=35831&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm