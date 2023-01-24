INDUSTRY INNOVATORS 1906 AND DAY THREE LABS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE A NEW GENERATION OF EDIBLES

1906™ Edibles, Powered by Unlokt™, Expected to be the Industry's Cleanest, Safest, Fastest, and Most Predictable

DENVER, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1906™, an innovator and pioneer in cannabis edibles, today announced a partnership with Day Three Labs (DTL) to bring a new line of edibles to market powered by Unlokt™, a data-backed, novel protein-based delivery technology that only uses two ingredients, protein and cannabis, for a cleaner, safer, faster and more predictable edibles experience. 1906, recognized for its history of innovation in cannabis, will utilize Unlokt in the development of a new generation of edibles designed to be the cleanest, safest, fastest and most predictable in market.

1906 entered the cannabis space in 2017 with a clear mission to restore cannabis as widespread, accessible, life-changing medicine. 1906 is one of the first true innovators in the cannabis industry and the first to launch fast-acting, low-dose, cannabis edibles that tasted great and incorporated adaptogens and plant medicines to curate specific experiences for people. With the launch of 1906 Drops™ a few years later, the company once again pushed the boundaries of the industry with a new form-factor - discreet, swallowable pills – in six different formulations unlike anything else on the market. 1906 is now the #1 fast-acting edible and the #1 pill in the US.

Unlokt leverages decades of pharmaceutical research and expertise and applies it to cannabis innovation. With the emulsion-based edibles available today, most of the cannabinoids and terpenes are metabolized by the liver when ingested. Without any synthetic ingredients or surfactants, Unlokt preserves the delicate terpenes and cannabinoids in every strain, resulting in a highly functional, and very pleasurable experience that enhances the lives of consumers and patients. 1906 edibles powered by Unlokt will uniquely incorporate the full spectrum of materials directly into the body's circulation allowing cannabis to be experienced as intended.

"We were the first to introduce innovative, fast-acting cannabis edibles with our chocolates and we were the first to innovate form factors with Drops, and we continue to prioritize innovation to deliver the best cannabis experiences to people across the country," said Peter Barsoom, Co-Founder and CEO of 1906. "We have been developing this new melt in your mouth product line for the past few years with a vision of creating the best edible on the market. Unlokt is the only technology that fully met our needs for this new product line."

The new 1906 product line, powered by Unlokt, is expected to set the standard for a new generation of cannabis edibles. Unlokt packs cannabis within a natural protein that shuttles the cannabis directly into the body's circulation by bypassing first-pass metabolism in the liver, protecting the cannabinoids and terpenes and allowing them to be released and better absorbed in the bloodstream. This results in faster onset and higher bioavailability that drive the experience, while maintaining the full cannabis profile for a cannabis-derived user experience, superior to any other edible experience currently on the market.

"1906 is one of the most innovative brands in cannabis and always on the leading edge, so it makes sense they want to unlock the cannabis in their new line of products with our Unlokt technology," said Josh Rubin, Co-Founder and CEO of Day Three Labs. "We are excited about this partnership because we share 1906's vision of enhancing people's lives with products that deliver specific experiences in ways that were impossible to date."

Unlokt uses a first-of-its-kind, fully water soluble powder that contains clean, all natural food grade ingredients. The powder is extremely versatile and can be easily incorporated into a wide range of formats, including gummies, beverages, and sublinguals. Edibles including Toci Treats and Olio Live Edibles are powered by Unlokt and currently on dispensary shelves in California and Colorado.

1906™ is a leader in innovative self-care, creating groundbreaking functional formulations combining cannabis and plant medicines, currently available in nine states including Arizona, Colorado, Oklahoma, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania and Ohio. 1906's product lineup delivers six distinctive experiences that promote sleep, energy, arousal, relaxation, cognitive focus, and a happy mood, all in consistently fast-acting formulations using organically grown, pesticide-free cannabis.

Day Three Labs (DTL) is a cannabinoid CPG ingredient manufacturer specializing in the research, development and commercialization of novel cannabis product solutions. An international company with headquarters in Denver and a pharmaceutical research lab in Israel, DTL reimagines existing cannabis offerings with pharmaceutical-grade technology and innovation like Unlokt™ and offers consulting services to help brands and manufacturers bring better, cleaner, more precise and predictable products to market. Unlokt is enhancing lives through cannabis innovation and disrupting the way edibles are developed, delivered and consumed, quickly replacing emulsion-based systems used today by edibles manufacturers across the industry. With a team of top scientists, DTL has created a new pathway for global cannabis research and drug development and is poised to deliver the first ingestible cannabinoid remedy for Parkinson's with Unlokt.

