InventHelp Inventor Develops New Lid & Strainer Assembly for Any 5 Gallon Bucket (OCM-1455)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional painter and I needed a better way to filter paint before the painting process," said an inventor, from Desert Hot Springs, Calif., "so I invented the STRAIN- ALL. My design would ensure a consistent volume of paint without any lumps, dried paint pieces, or other debris."

This patent-pending invention provides an effective way to strain or filter paint. In doing so, it works with and fits most traditional and universal 5-gallon plastic buckets sold everywhere. As a result, it prevents lumps and debris from mixing with paint and it ensures clean and unpolluted paint during a painting project. The invention features a simple and convenient design that is easy to use and clean so it is ideal for painters, contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OCM-1455, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

