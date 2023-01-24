New YourTango Experts Survey Reveals Insights on Mental Health Practitioners' Business Challenges and Opportunities

Research initiative launches to better understand healing professionals' business needs amidst growing mental health crisis

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tango Publishing, Inc., creators of YourTango.com and YourTango Experts, a B2B division supporting healing professionals, announced the results of its inaugural study on the perspectives and needs of healers and helpers. 200 practitioners from a variety of disciplines contributed, including licensed therapists and coaches in the wellness space.

The survey provides insights on how practitioners manage important aspects of their businesses: from marketing pain-points to top business challenges.

Referrals are key – 83% of respondents use referrals for client acquisition. Only 21% reported social media and 1% indicated telehealth platforms as effective for acquiring new clients.

Post-pandemic demand increases – 46% of respondents saw their practice size increase compared to before the pandemic; 67% of those offering counseling or therapy were likely to have experienced an increase.

Specializations impact growth – Healing professionals who specialize in grief & loss; marriage & family; anxiety & depression have seen the greatest business increase, whereas those specializing in career guidance, entrepreneurship and life coaching reported significant decreases in the size of their practice.

More balance needed – Respondents spend an average of 5 hours and $240 per month marketing their businesses, with 36% claiming to dislike this requirement. Time management, overwhelm, and self-care remain key challenges for most healing professionals.

For more than twelve years, YourTango Experts has served thousands of healing professionals. It is ramping up its offerings to help its members thrive with proprietary data, continuing education, marketing support, professional networking and more, while driving innovation to empower practitioners making a positive difference in countless patients' lives.

"I am overjoyed to offer a platform that is uniquely suited to serve the needs of healing practitioners," said Andrea Miller, CEO and founder of YourTango. " There's a mental health and relationship crisis in our country. Supporting the needs of healing professionals – the critical people on the front lines in the battle to heal society – is paramount for us all to lead healthier lives."

Deeply purpose-driven and impact-focused, YourTango is the #1 publisher focused on love and relationships, emotional wellness, and self-empowerment, reaching 50mm people per month. Its platform includes a community of users, brands, healers, and the world's leading experts connecting and engaging where it matters most: the heart.

