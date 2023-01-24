PLZ Corp Names Brett Finley Chief Executive Officer

Specialty Manufacturing Leader Will Drive Company's Customer-Focused Growth and Expansion Strategy

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PLZ Corp ("PLZ"), North America's largest independent specialty aerosol and liquid product manufacturer, today announced the appointment of Brett Finley as Chief Executive Officer, effective February 15th. Mr. Finley brings to PLZ more than 25 years of specialty manufacturing industry leadership and will focus on leveraging PLZ's extensive R&D resources and product breadth to bring customized solutions to its customers, while continuing to drive strategic acquisitions.

"PLZ is a leader in producing innovative specialty aerosol and liquid products and packing solutions for its customers, and I am thrilled to join the Company's leadership team," said Mr. Finley. "I am impressed by the exceptional quality of PLZ's products and its commitment to customer-centered solutions. I look forward to working with the talented team at PLZ as we strive to be the partner of choice for our customers."

"We are delighted to have Brett's seasoned leadership at the helm of PLZ. His industry experience gives him a deep understanding of our end markets, spanning from household products to industrial solutions and personal care. Brett's extensive technical expertise, combined with his commitment to operational excellence makes him the right fit to drive PLZ's next phase of growth and expansion," said John Ferring, Chairman of PLZ.

"Brett shares our philosophy of building strong, growth-oriented businesses," said Terry Sutter, Operating Partner at Pritzker Private Capital ("PPC"). "His strategic vision and operational focus make him the ideal choice to build on PLZ's strong foundation and continue the Company's growth trajectory. I look forward to continuing our successful partnership as we welcome Brett to the PLZ and PPC families."

Mr. Finley joins PLZ from Fortune Brands, a leading home and security products company, where he served as President of Outdoors & Security. At Fortune Brands, Mr. Finley was responsible for overseeing organic and inorganic growth initiatives and managed a business segment with 7,800 employees across five business units. He previously held leadership roles with IDEX Corporation, serving as Senior Vice President, Corporate Officer and President of the Asia division. Mr. Finley earned his B.S. in mechanical engineering from Case Western Reserve University.

PLZ continues to enhance its service offering and capabilities through strategic acquisitions and has completed 18 acquisitions since 2010. Two of PLZ's most recent acquisitions include 220 Laboratories, a leading innovator and formulator of hair, skin and body products, and Champion Brands, a leading manufacturer of specialty lubricants for the automotive and industrial markets. Headquartered outside Chicago, PLZ is owned by Pritzker Private Capital and management.

About PLZ Corp

PLZ Corp is the North American leader in specialty aerosol and liquid product manufacturing. The PLZ family of companies specializes in the development, manufacturing, packaging and distribution of a comprehensive line of contract fill, branded and private-label products. PLZ formulates, blends, fills and packages more than 2,500 branded and private-label products including personal care products, cleaners and polishes, industrial solvents, lubricants and degreasers, adhesives, sanitary supply disinfectants, insecticides and air fresheners for home and industrial use. For more information, visit www.plzcorp.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur-and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit www.ppcpartners.com.

