Toyota Motor North America Selects Team Velocity® As the Newest Website Provider in Digital Solutions Program

Team Velocity is eligible to provide Toyota Motor North America dealers with the industry's first fully integrated customer experience platform, Apollo®.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Velocity has announced a strategic collaboration with Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) as an approved Toyota Dealer Digital Solutions provider, welcoming TMNA dealers to the future of automotive retailing and dealer websites. As the industry's fastest-growing technology provider, Team Velocity developed the Apollo platform to empower dealers to grow their businesses with higher profits and increased transactions. TMNA's 1,200+ U.S.-based retailers can now switch to Apollo to fully integrate and execute advertising and website strategies through a single vendor, delivering a seamless experience for customers at every stage of the purchasing journey.

Team Velocity Joins Toyota Motor North America's Digital Solutions Program (PRNewswire)

"To our loyal Toyota Motor North America dealer partners, this win is for you. It is an honor to be selected as a certified website provider for TMNA," says David Boice, CEO at Team Velocity. "Our website product, Apollo Sites, is the first to be integrated, personalized, and automated. A connected customer experience is the future of modern retailing. We are excited to equip TMNA dealers with our full Apollo customer experience platform and deliver an Amazon-like experience to their customers."

Team Velocity and Apollo pair industry-leading marketing automation with unmatched customer service, giving retailers the tools needed to exceed customer expectations. Dealers who make the switch gain access to Apollo Sites , a core solution within the Apollo Customer Experience Platform, providing customers with a complete online retail experience. With a personal website dynamically customized based on shopping behavior, including vehicle history and service needs, upgrade offers, coupons, and more, Apollo Sites is a future-forward solution that makes the vehicle ownership lifecycle seamless for customers.

With Apollo Sites, TMNA dealers will gain access to powerful new features, including:

DMS Integration: Apollo Sites seamlessly integrates with an existing DMS to identify repeat customers and collect unique customer data, such as equity, current financing, and service history, which is incorporated into the website to deliver a hyper-personalized experience.

Customer Websites: Apollo Sites delivers dynamic, personalized websites for each customer, creating an Amazon-like experience that promotes more transactions.

Command Center: Within a single dashboard, Apollo Sites provides a detailed snapshot of all your top prospects, including those in equity, those due for service, and even active shoppers, giving dealers valuable insights in real time.

Customer Journey Tracking: Track active shoppers through all stages of the purchasing journey for deeper insights into shopping behavior, lead generation, and retention strategies.

Smart Communications: Designed to help you move more customers down the sales funnel, Apollo Sites is equipped with intelligent action-based email technology to convert passive shoppers into active leads.

For more information about Team Velocity and Toyota Motor North America's Dealer Digital Solutions Program, please visit www.teamvelocitymarketing.com/toyota .

About Team Velocity

Team Velocity is revolutionizing the automotive industry with technology that digitizes the car buying and vehicle ownership processes. Made by dealers for dealers, our Customer Experience Platform (CXP), Apollo, provides a suite of integrated applications that make, manage, and measure frictionless consumer experiences, from the initial engagement to the final transaction. Apollo empowers dealers to own the entire customer journey by delivering hyper-personalized campaigns across every touchpoint, maximizing ROI and lifetime revenue.

For more information, please visit www.teamvelocitymarketing.com .

