Vizient forms strategic partnership with MDsave to power its national direct-to-employer surgical-bundle solution

Alliance increases employer connectivity to a robust provider-led surgical network

NASHVILLE, Tenn. , Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDsave, the nation's leading online healthcare services platform connecting providers, employers, and patients to transparent, transactable, and quality healthcare, announced today a strategic partnership with Vizient, Inc. MDsave was chosen as the technology platform to power Vizient's High Value Network (HVN), a provider-led surgical care network focused on connecting multi-market, self-insured employers with high-quality health system partners.

MDsave (PRNewswire)

"After a thorough 18-month national evaluation process, we are excited to be the chosen technology partner for Vizient to enable health systems participating in its high value network to efficiently and directly contract with employers and health navigators for select surgical bundles," said Paul Ketchel, chief executive officer, MDsave. "We are confident this strategic alliance will increase connectivity between employers and providers within Vizient's HVN."

Vizient's HVN, currently comprised of 14 top-tier health systems, offers bundled pricing to self-insured employers for select surgeries across 17 markets in the U.S. The surgical bundles include spine, joint, bariatric, and cardiovascular procedures and are offered across a combination of inpatient and outpatient delivery sites with at least one site within a two-hour drive for over 40% of the U.S. population.

"We are giving employers a way to contract directly with the best providers in the country in ways that are transparent, predictable and seamless for the patient," said Ben Gazaway, senior director of employer solutions at Vizient. "MDsave's unique bundling and transaction technology is key to this offering."

In addition to technology supporting the HVN, the two organizations have collaborated to offer MDsave's platform to all Vizient members to help them simplify and scale their direct-to-employer and self-pay patient strategies for the communities they serve.

About MDsave

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, MDsave is the nation's leading online medical service marketplace connecting providers, employers, and consumers to affordable, reliable, high-quality healthcare at fair, transparent prices. Through innovative, proprietary technology, MDsave simplifies the healthcare billing process for patients and providers through bundled pricing and upfront payment. MDsave's patented technology also supports employers and payers to deliver more value to employees and policyholders, minimizing out-of-pocket deductible costs. For more information, visit www.mdsave.com .

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc ., the nation's largest health care performance improvement company, serves more than 60% of the nation's acute care providers, which includes 97% of the nation's academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory care providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $130 billion in annual purchasing volume. Vizient's solutions and services improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com .

Vizient, Inc. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MDsave