Clark Breaks Ground on Metro's Northern Bus Garage Reconstruction Project

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Construction Group joined representatives from Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (Metro), Federal Transit Administration (FTA), and the District of Columbia to celebrate the groundbreaking of Northern Bus Garage Reconstruction project in Washington, DC. Clark is serving as design-builder.

Located on 14th Street Northwest, the new garage will house up to 150 zero-emission buses, aligning with Metro's goal to transition to a zero-emission bus fleet.

Once complete, the new Northern Bus Garage will be the first Metro facility that will support a fully zero-emission bus fleet. It will have the infrastructure to support an all-electric fleet.

"Clark has been a part of the DC community just as long as the Northern Bus Facility itself," said Phil Sheridan, senior vice president at Clark Construction Group. "We're thrilled to work alongside Metro to strengthen our region's infrastructure and help ensure clean air in the place we call home."

Originally built as a streetcar storage facility when it opened in 1906, the building's basement was leased for bus maintenance and storage in 1926 before it was converted into a bus garage in 1959. Metro took ownership of the garage in 1966. Since 2019, the Northern Bus Garage has been out of service as the reconstruction planning efforts got underway.

The Northern Bus Garage is listed in the National Register of Historic Places as well as the D.C. Inventory of Historic Sites, and its historic façade has retained much of its original design despite several renovations over its history. To complete the project, Clark will demolish the structure behind the façade, leaving portions of the 116-year skin intact while completely rebuilding the facility to meet 21st century needs.

The project, which is targeting LEED Platinum certification, includes retail space, streetscape improvements and a community room for local meetings.

The completion date is slated for 2027.

