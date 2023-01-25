InventHelp Inventor Develops a Device to Make Toilet Paper Rolls Accessible (SCO-257)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "It is embarrassing to run out of toilet paper in your home or to knock the spare roll into the toilet and I wanted to prevent that from happening," said an inventor from Marysville, Calif., "so I invented HANDIROLL."

The decorative and functional patent-pending invention provides ease in accessibility of toilet paper rolls, ensuring a roll would be within easy reach when needed. It eliminates the hassle of reaching or straining to gain access to a roll of toilet paper as well as the embarrassment of being caught without toilet tissue nearby, especially while visiting friends, family, etc. This would also prevent the roll from accidentally falling into the toilet when stored on the toilet tank. Convenient, easy to use, and effective, it saves time and space. The inventor has created a prototype.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SCO-257, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

