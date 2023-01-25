Safe-Guard Announces the Retirement of Founding Member and Executive Chairman, Dave Duncan

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe-Guard Products International, LLC, the leading provider of branded protection products for the automotive, RV, Powersports, and marine industries, announces the retirement of Executive Chairman Dave Duncan. Duncan was an essential part of the Safe-Guard family from early on and most recently has served as executive chairman since 2020. While boasting over three decades of finance and insurance experience, Duncan's impact will be missed by the Safe-Guard team.

Throughout his career at Safe-Guard, Dave was instrumental in the creation and implementation of our strategic vision.

"Dave has a unique wealth of industry knowledge and a focus on creating innovative client solutions that positioned Safe-Guard for a dynamic future growth. We would like to thank Dave for his dedication and contributions to our organization and wish him all the best in his future endeavors," stated David Pryor, President of Safe-Guard Products.

During his time at Safe-Guard, Duncan has held roles as senior vice president, president, and executive chairman, respectively. Prior to joining Safe-Guard, Duncan was president and CEO of Diversified Automotive Group and held numerous management positions in automotive retail.

"Throughout his career at Safe-Guard, Dave was instrumental in the creation and implementation of our strategic vision and plan, and he has been truly dedicated to our organization and its mission," said Safe-Guard CEO, Randy Barkowitz.

Under Duncan's leadership as executive chairman, Safe-Guard successfully broadened its product offerings, expanded into new channels, and released a range of branded solutions for clients and dealers. Throughout his 27 years with Safe-Guard, Duncan played a significant role in the company's growth and success by advancing sales, marketing, and development efforts, acting as a key player in expanding the company's reach through the OEM, national retail, and agent channels. Duncan also led the deployment of turn-key programs for the company's F&I business units, demonstrating strong leadership throughout his tenure.

Founded in 1992 and based in Atlanta, Safe-Guard Products International, LLC is the leading provider of vehicle protection products in the finance and insurance space to the automotive, RV, marine and motorcycle/powersports industries. The company develops, markets, and administers the highest-quality programs and matches them with unparalleled customer service, advanced technology solutions, and industry-leading sales and marketing. Safe-Guard is a proud partner to top retailers, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and independent agents across the United States and Canada. Visit safe-guardproducts.com for more information.

