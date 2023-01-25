SOOS Launches Free "Community Edition" SCA Tool

WINOOSKI, Vt., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today SOOS, the DevSecOps company on a mission to democratize software security, is announcing the launch of a new, completely free version of its easy-to-integrate software composition analysis (SCA) tool. Now open source developers have access to the most practical and effective software supply chain security tool available, at no cost.

SOOS's free SCA tool can be used with any public GitHub repository to scan for vulnerabilities, find an upgrade path for outdated dependencies, understand OSS license usage, and automatically create and maintain SBOMs – all at no cost to developers. Getting started is easy, thanks to SOOS's no-hassle enrollment process and turnkey GitHub integration.

Since its founding in 2020, SOOS has been dedicated to delivering affordable tools for developers, helping them root out and remediate open source vulnerabilities and license policy violations. Fed up with the elaborate sales schemes and prohibitive pricing that dominates the DevSec market, founder Josh Jennings was determined to break down those barriers and give more developers the tools they need to keep software safe.

Today, SOOS is the fastest growing SCA company in the industry, trusted by Dev teams across the globe to identify and remediate code vulnerabilities.

"It has always been important to me that SOOS is accessible to everyone, " said Jennings, founder and SOOS's Chief Engineering Officer. "Our platform is both effective and the most affordable solution on the market. And now, we've taken it one step further by making our SCA tool free to all developers using public GitHub repositories."

Sign-up is fast and simple - no approvals are required. Within moments, you can connect to your GitHub account and perform ad-hoc scans, access issue severity and remediation guidance, find fixes, and generate SBOMs/VEX. SOOS's governance engine helps you manage allowed software and provides full transparency, allowing you to flag unwanted packages automatically. Policies can be based on open source license type and public repository metadata.

To learn more about SOOS's new Community Edition and enroll today, visit https://soos.io/products/community-edition .

About SOOS

SOOS is on a mission to democratize software security. Founded in 2020, SOOS makes it easy to identify and remediate open source vulnerabilities, with a straightforward pricing model and easy workflow integration. Peace of mind, without the hassle, means safer software for everyone.

