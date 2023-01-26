Anchin Continues to Add Leadership, Expands Cost Segregation Group

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a premier New York-based accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Ryan Paquin has joined as a Director and Leader of the Cost Segregation Group. Ryan's experience performing cost segregation analyses and providing machinery & equipment valuations for a range of applications within domestic and international markets has enabled him to work closely with companies in a variety of industries, including the Real Estate, Construction, Manufacturing, and Food & Beverage industries.

This announcement comes on the heels of Anchin's other recent additions of experienced talent. "I am excited to welcome Ryan to the team," says Russell B. Shinsky, Anchin's Managing Partner. "This is truly a great time for our firm's growth, and Ryan will be helping our clients with their growing cost segregation and equipment valuation needs. This key practice will provide additional tax savings to our real estate clients as well as clients of other areas of the firm, and reflects our continuing efforts to expand our Advisory services."

Ryan Paquin is a Director and the Leader of Anchin's Cost Segregation Group, with over 8 years of valuation and fixed asset experience. Ryan specializes in performing cost segregation analyses of depreciable property under the U.S. Federal Tax Code for constructed and acquired properties in a variety of industries. His experience extends to capitalize vs. expense studies, retroactive fixed asset ledger adjustments, and federal tangible property regulations. In addition, he assists clients with fixed asset valuations for both tax and financial reporting purposes.

About Anchin:

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax and advisory firm, specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly-focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives with exceptional confidence. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement, and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a staff of 450, including more than 60 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax and advisory services, including tax strategies and compliance; tax credits and incentives; state and local and international tax strategies, family office strategies management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, and in Boca Raton, Florida, and is an independent member of BKR International, a network of more than 160 firms with over 500 offices in over 80 countries around the world. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

For further information:

Lisa Tomlinson

212.840.3456

lisa.tomlinson@anchin.com

