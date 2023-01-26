Brooklyn-Helix Unveils New Corporate Identity, 3Z Brands

New Corporate Name, 3Z Brands, Unites Portfolio of DTC Mattress Brands Under One Identity

PHOENIX, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklyn Bedding, manufacturer, retailer, and pioneer of the bed-in-a-box mattress, and Helix Sleep, the leading direct-to-consumer custom sleep brand in the country (collectively, "Brooklyn-Helix") today unveiled a new corporate identity, 3Z Brands.

3Z Brands Logo (PRNewswire)

This new corporate identity represents the business evolution of the collective portfolio and will serve as the unifying name for Brooklyn-Helix's extended family of brands which includes Helix Sleep, Brooklyn Bedding, Birch, Bear Mattress, and the company's wholesale business. This new identity follows Brooklyn Bedding and Helix Sleep's 2021 merger in partnership with Cerberus Capital Management and the entity's recent acquisition of Bear Mattress in 2022. Each consumer-facing brand, like Helix, Bear, and Brooklyn Bedding, will continue to operate under its current identities, with the 3Z Brands serving as the unifying corporate entity.

"The creation of 3Z Brands unites our family of brands under one name and represents the significant growth of our business portfolio," said John Merwin, CEO of 3Z Brands. "We aspire to be the leading vertically integrated sleep company in the U.S., and with this goal comes the need for a unified identity. We believe the name 3Z Brands serves as the perfect representation of our unique group of DTC mattress brands and will guide us as we work to create, customize, and deliver healthy sleep products to our customers."

3Z represents the three z's (zzz), an onomatopoeic representation of sleeping, and part of the idiom 'catch some Zs', which means to sleep. It's also a way for the company to collectively represent multiple sleep brands coming together with one goal: to provide quality sleep to everyone.

"The launch of 3Z is another exciting milestone for our growing family of brands," said Adam Tishman, Co-Founder of Helix Sleep. "Announcing this new, unified identity is an important step in the evolution of our business and one that illustrates our growing ambition to become an industry-leading DTC sleep company. Built on a foundation of quality, customization, and comfort, 3Z Brands is poised to thrive with our portfolio of unique sleep brands that consumers love and trust."

The 3Z Brands name will be reflected in press communications and recruiting initiatives, and will be displayed on the company's manufacturing facility in Arizona. The websites, social media handles, and general branding of each consumer-facing entity will remain unchanged and will continue to operate as normal.

3Z logos can be downloaded HERE . For more information on 3Z Brands, please visit www.3zbrands.com .

ABOUT 3Z BRANDS

3Z Brands ("3Z") is a vertically-integrated manufacturer, direct-to-consumer brand portfolio, wholesaler, and retailer of award-winning sleep products. Headquartered in Arizona and New York, 3Z operates a portfolio of best-in-class sleep brands including Helix Sleep, Brooklyn Bedding, Birch, and Bear Mattress. All of 3Z's brands celebrate the power of personal preferences, while focusing on outstanding product quality, having won countless independently reviewed awards. Additionally, 3Z provides mattress production solutions across the industry with world-class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting-edge equipment, and decades of industry experience. The company strives to deliver excellent sleep products to any and every door in America.

For more information, please visit any of our brands:

www.helixsleep.com

www.brooklynbedding.com

www.birchliving.com

www.bearmattress.com

