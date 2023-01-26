GoPro's 5th Million Dollar Challenge Now Open for Global Submissions

From Amazing Athletic Feats and Awe-Inspiring Shots to Everyday Moments Captured in Unique Perspectives, the Million Dollar Challenge features the Creativity and Ingenuity of the GoPro Community

GoPro Quik App Users Can Now Submit to GoPro Awards via the App

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) is kicking off its fifth Million Dollar Challenge hosted by GoPro Awards. Open exclusively to owners of the new HERO11 Black and HERO11 Black Mini cameras, the Million Dollar Challenge tasks GoPro users around the world with capturing the most unique GoPro footage possible for the chance to be featured in an exclusive highlight reel and earn an equal share of $1 million.

"We are continuously in awe of the quality, ingenuity and overall WOW-factor of the videos captured by the GoPro Community. The Million Dollar Challenge shines a spotlight on some of the most passionate creators from around the world and gives us a way to celebrate their amazing work, while also awarding them cash," says GoPro CEO and founder Nicholas Woodman. "This is always my favorite video of the year, and we're excited to see what happens when our customers crank it up to 11 with their HERO11 Black and Mini cameras."

Beginning today, HERO11 users are invited to capture and submit their video clips for consideration to the Million Dollar Challenge on GoPro.com/MillionDollarChallenge or, new starting this year, by submitting using the GoPro Quik App.

Submissions close April 2 at 11:59PM PT, and the final HERO11 Black + Mini Million Dollar Challenge highlight reel will be released later that month. The video premiere will be the first time entrants learn whose video clips are chosen, and in turn, who will be getting their equal share of $1 million.

GoPro will also be hosting a live Q&A on Feb. 9 with GoPro editors and former Million Dollar Challenge awardees to help share tips and tricks for getting the million-dollar shot. Keep an eye on GoPro.com/news for more details.

Submitting to GoPro Awards Via the GoPro Quik App

GoPro Quik app users on iOS and Android can now submit direct to GoPro Awards in a few short steps. Simply sign into your GoPro Account, select the award-worthy photo or video, hit the "share" icon and choose "Submit to GoPro Awards."

From there, users will see the familiar GoPro Awards submission flow to select a challenge, input relevant information and submit. Selected content can earn cash awards, GoPro gear and/or be featured on GoPro social channels.

HERO11 Black + Mini Million Dollar Challenge submissions are open now via the Quik app and at GoPro.com/MillionDollarChallenge. Learn more about last year's HERO10 Black Million Dollar Challenge here.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

Founded in 2002, GoPro helps the world to capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit GoPro.com. Open roles can be found on our careers page. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog, The Current.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

