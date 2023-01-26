Hollister Incorporated Awarded SURPASS® Sole Source Contract for Enterostomal Therapy Products with Premier, Inc.

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollister Incorporated, a global medical device company has been awarded a sole source SURPASS® contract for enterostomal therapy products with Premier, Inc. Premier's SURPASS program is designed to drive clinical outcomes, maximum cost savings and excellent supply chain performance in key supply chain areas through a highly-committed portfolio.

The new agreement will allow Premier SURPASS members, at their discretion, to access the full portfolio of Hollister Ostomy products. This includes CeraPlus™ Ostomy Products*, the only U.S. brand infused with ceramide to protect healthy skin**. The ceramide portfolio is designed to help prevent water loss that can lead to skin damage and dryness, which can be important to maintain good peristomal skin health.

"We are thrilled to be exclusively awarded Premier's SURPASS multi-year contract for our ostomy products. The new program will help us better serve Premier's SURPASS membership through a more coordinated purchasing decision and standardized process," said Ryan Krishnakumar, Hollister Incorporated Senior Director of US Ostomy Sales, United States. "Aligning with Premier and its commitment to patient care will also help us deliver on Our Mission to make life more rewarding and dignified for the people who use our products and services."

The new three-year agreement will be effective April 1, 2023. Premier is a healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and more than 225,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare.

In addition to the product portfolio, Hollister Incorporated offers a transition service to support ostomy and catheter patients throughout the continuum of care.

"Hollister Secure Start℠ services provides a lifetime of personalized support and condition specific education to people who use our products and services, to help them adjust to the physical and lifestyle changes they're navigating. Our consumer service advisors serve as product experts that are dedicated to helping patients with the tools and resources they need throughout their journey to get back to living their life, their way," said Jayme Schuler, Hollister Incorporated Director of Secure Start℠ services.

