Jeep® Brand Celebrates 20 Years as the Exclusive Automotive Sponsor of the X Games 2023

Jeep® Presents: X Games Aspen Best in Snow title to be awarded to one X Games athlete on event's last day of competition ( Sunday, January 29 )

Fans will be able to explore 2023 Jeep models at the start line, slope, corral and awards stage, including the Wrangler 4xe Rubicon, Gladiator Rubicon, Wrangler 4xe Willys, Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk and Grand Cherokee 4xe Summit

Attendees can take a break from the slopes to watch the action at the outdoor Jeep Theater

Media elements on broadcast to include on-air sponsorship of the men and women's ski and snowboard slopestyle events

Fans can visit the Jeep Theater on site to register to win $100,000 toward a new Jeep vehicle

The Jeep® brand is celebrating its 20th year as the exclusive automotive partner of X Games Aspen 2023. Returning to Aspen's Buttermilk Mountain, the partnership will include broadcast, linear, social, digital and experiential extensions. Additionally, the Jeep Presents: X Games Aspen Best in Snow title, honoring one of the X Games top athletes, will be presented on Sunday, January 29.

"Our 20-year partnership with the X Games has provided an authentic venue for the Jeep brand to engage with sports and like-minded outdoor enthusiasts who share an uncompromising desire to seek adventure and blaze their own path, one that isn't defined by boundaries," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "Fans will have the opportunity to interact with our electrified Jeep 4xe lineup on site of the highly anticipated winter event, including the Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, and we look forward to again honoring the Best in Snow™ X Games athlete with our signature Jeep Golden Grille Award."

The Jeep brand will have vehicles on site of the X Games. X Games attendees will be able to explore 2023 Jeep models at the Jeep Theater, start line, slopestyle course, corral and TV host set, including the Wrangler 4xe Rubicon, Gladiator Rubicon, Wrangler 4xe Willys, Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk and Grand Cherokee 4xe Summit.

Fans can take a break from the slopes to watch the events from the outdoor Jeep Theater. While there, they can enter the 2023 sweepstakes for a chance to win $100,000 toward any eligible Jeep brand vehicle. Those who register will also be offered a vehicle walk-around with a product specialist, which includes a Jeep-branded gift while supplies last.

The Jeep® Presents: X Games Best in Snow title (determined by X Games panel), honoring one of the event's best athletes during this year's competition, will be announced on Sunday, January 29. The winner will receive a Jeep Golden Grille X Games Award noting the honor.

To learn more about X Games Aspen, which runs from Friday, January 27 through Sunday, January 29, visit www.XGames.com. For additional information about the Jeep brand lineup, visit www.jeep.com.

