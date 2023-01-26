SS&C Intralinks' Forecasts M&A Deal Flow Resilience, Growth in Q1 2023

WINDSOR, Conn. , Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced Q1 2023 global and regional predictions from the SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor, a quarterly publication of future mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announcements.

"Predicting market volume movements since 2020 has been a challenge," said Bob Petrocchi, Co-Head of SS&C Intralinks. "But despite ongoing challenges such as COVID-19, supply-chain disruptions, inflationary pressures and global conflicts, M&A activity has remained resilient. Our insights into global M&A deals confirm dealmakers continue to adapt and push forward, with an appetite for growth remaining strong."

Regional market forecasts for Q1 2023 M&A activity:

Globally , M&A volume remains robust, especially from a historical perspective and against an exceptionally strong 2021. We are forecasting Q1 2023 announced M&A volume to grow in the 5-10% range against the previous quarter and Q1 2022.

Asia Pacific is forecast to grow against the previous quarter by over 10% and grow within a range of >5-10% compared to this time last year in the aftermath of the end of China's "zero-COVID" policy.

Europe , the Middle East and Africa are forecast to grow by double digits compared to Q1 2022 and remain flat against Q4 2022, despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine .

Latin America is seeing a period of volatility in many of its largest economies, with the region expected to underperform by greater than 5% compared to this period last year and Q4 2022.

North America's volume is forecast to remain flat against the previous quarter and grow within a range of >5-10% relative to this period last year.

The SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor forecasts the number of future M&A announcements by tracking early-stage M&A activity from the previous four quarters, defined as new sell-side M&A transactions in preparation or in the due diligence stage. On average, early-stage deals are six months away from public announcement.

SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, enabling and securing the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting . SS&C Intralinks has executed USD 35 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

