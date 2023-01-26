"Take A Ride on a Tic Tac®" With New Vibrant Limited-Edition Packs

The Iconic Mint Brand Encourages Fans to Discover New Adventures on its 100-Layer Flavor Ride #TICTACtakearidesweeps

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tic Tac is unveiling limited-edition packs to encourage consumers to "Take A Ride On A Tic Tac" and amp up their everyday moments as they enjoy 100 delicious layers of flavor in each mint. The eight unique, colorful packs feature playful graphics including skateboarding, DJing, snorkeling, and more. Available in Fruit Adventure, Orange, Tropical and Freshmint flavors, the limited-edition packs are on shelves now through April 2023.

"Tic Tac has provided consumers with layers of flavor for the past 50 years, and we take great pride in being the perfect companion as you go about your day," said Endri Shtylla, Marketing Director, Tic Tac at Ferrero USA, Inc. "With this new limited-edition packaging, we are excited to inspire consumers to find fun in those little everyday moments and we look forward to seeing how our fans will show us how they "Take a Ride on a Tic Tac!"

To introduce the new packs, Tic Tac is inviting consumers to enter the "Take A Ride" sweepstakes for a chance to win the grand prize of $10,000 and additional prizes including skateboards, hoodies, water bottles, and more. To enter, consumers can purchase one of the limited-edition packs and post a photo with #TICTACtakearidesweeps on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter sharing in 50 words or less how the 100 layers of Tic Tac mints take them on a flavor joy ride.

In addition, Tic Tac is unveiling digital content in which consumers can have access to an array of games, music playlists, fun facts, and more. Consumers can have access to this content by visiting www.takearidesweeps.com or scanning the QR code on packs and in-store displays.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. + D.C. (excl. PR), who are 18 years of age or older. Sweeps ends at 11:59:59 PM (ET) on 4/30/23. Limit of 1 entry per person. For additional Terms and Conditions, visit www.takearidesweeps.com. Sponsor: Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., 7 Sylvan Way, Parsippany, NJ 07054. © 2023 Ferrero Group. All rights reserved.

ABOUT TIC TAC® MINTS

The Tic Tac® brand was launched in the U.S. in 1969 by the Italian confectionery manufacturer Ferrero and has been a leading mint brand for over 50 years.

ABOUT FERRERO

The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with beloved treats including Kinder®, Nutella®, Ferrero Rocher® and Tic Tac®. Ferrero Group is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. More than 35,000 "Ferrerians" are committed to helping people celebrate life's special moments with high-quality products. Commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate are at the heart of Ferrero Group's family culture. Our programs and partnerships ensure our work is environmentally sustainable and beneficial to local communities.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

