Steward Partners Welcomes H.L. Wiginton as First Team on Pershing Platform and First in Alabama

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership, is proud to welcome H.L. Wiginton Capital Management, an independent boutique investment and financial planning firm based in Jasper, Alabama. The four-person team, led by Mike Wiginton, CFA, has approximately $220 million in AUM and is the first Steward Partners' team to join with Pershing as their custodian.

"We are very excited to welcome a high-caliber, advisory-based, independent team like H.L. Wiginton as our first partner in Alabama and even more significantly, as the first of many teams we expect to join Steward using the Pershing platform over the next few months," said Jeffrey Gonyo, Head of Recruiting, Senior Divisional President, Southeast, Steward Partners. "We are proud to be able to offer our partners a choice of custodians and look forward to helping H.L. Wiginton Capital Management continue to grow and prosper."

"I launched H.L. Wiginton 13 years ago because I wanted to be able to offer my clients more than what was available to me in a wirehouse environment, and that's the same impetus behind my decision to join Steward Partners," explained Mike Wiginton, President, H.L. Wiginton Capital Management. "In addition to having access to more effective technology and partners who can help us streamline and grow our practice, Steward Partners has a culture that matches our own by putting clients' interests at the forefront of everything we do."

Mike Wiginton, who founded H.L. Wiginton Capital Management in 2010, has 30 years of experience as a financial advisor. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst who graduated magna cum laude with a degree in Accounting from Samford University and earned an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from the University of Georgia. In addition to traditional equity and fixed-income markets, he is an experienced investor across multiple asset classes including direct real estate, private equity, and the operation of private business. Mike is a member of the CFA Institute, CFA Society of Alabama, and formerly served as a director on the board of Security Federal Bank for 13 years.

The team at H.L. Wiginton also includes Tom Ferrell, CFP®, Vice President and Financial Advisor, Luke Ferrell, Financial Advisor, and Kristi Alexander, Office Manager and Sales Assistant.

Tom Ferrell has over 19 years of experience in the investment industry and is a Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®). He is a graduate of the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa with a bachelor's degree in Business Management. Throughout his career, Tom has specialized in wealth management, retirement planning, and income distribution strategies.

Steward Partners has been one of the industry's fastest-growing RIA firms since its launch in 2013. In September 2022, the firm was ranked among Barron's list of Top RIA Firms for the third consecutive year, an annual ranking of independent advisory companies based on the value of assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, and other metrics, having been named among the top 25 firms in 2020 and ranked as #20 in 2021. Steward Partners also had 15 of its partners named to the Forbes List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and three advisors on Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List in 2022, both of which are prepared by SHOOK Research.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

