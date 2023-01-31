Habitat for Humanity International announces a $1 million plus donation from the Alvarez & Marsal Foundation to support long-term disaster recovery efforts

Donation will fund repair and new construction projects in communities in South Florida and Puerto Rico

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Habitat for Humanity International announced today that it has received a $1 million plus donation from the Alvarez & Marsal Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M). The donation will help address long-term housing-related needs of low-income households affected by natural disasters in South Florida and Puerto Rico.

Over the next two years, the donation will fund 20 home repair projects, two new home construction projects, serving approximately 88 people in Englewood, Fla., San Juan and Ponce, Puerto Rico.

Tony Alvarez II, co-founder of Alvarez & Marsal, said, "We are delighted to join forces with Habitat for Humanity International and further the organization's initiatives in San Juan and Ponce, Puerto Rico and the town of Englewood in South Florida. A&M shares Habitat's commitment to supporting communities affected by disaster and offering help to those who live within them and hope in their darkest moments. We are honored to support Habitat's efforts to ensure the residents of San Juan, Ponce and Englewood can rebuild their homes and their lives."

Habitat for Humanity Puerto Rico continues to respond to destruction caused by Hurricanes Maria and Fiona, both of which caused deadly flooding and widespread devastation, and left millions of people in vulnerable situations. Within the municipalities of San Juan and Ponce, a large number of homes sustained significant damage from Hurricanes Maria and Fiona.

At least 40 percent of households within San Juan live below the poverty line, and 51 percent of households in Ponce. Many homes are self-built and not able to withstand the impact of a natural disaster. Habitat Puerto Rico will use the funding from the Alvarez & Marsal Foundation to help hurricane-affected families in San Juan and Ponce secure long-lasting, permanent housing and continue its hurricane response and recovery efforts.

Even before the devastation brought by the 2022 hurricanes, lower-income communities in South Florida were already experiencing a housing crisis. In Englewood, many families who were reeling from the destruction of Hurricane Ian experienced additional damage to their homes a month later from Hurricane Nicole.

Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity has been working in the Englewood community since 1987 and has helped more than 529 families achieve homeownership. With this funding, Charlotte County Habitat will have the capacity to repair and rebuild homes in the Englewood community.

"We are thankful to the Alvarez & Marsal Foundation for their commitment to families in Puerto Rico and South Florida who continue to face housing challenges," said Adrienne Goolsby, Habitat for Humanity International's senior vice president, United States and Canada. "When disaster strikes, it often leaves families in the most vulnerable and most unimaginable situations. The funding from the Alvarez & Marsal Foundation will bolster our efforts in long-term disaster response and recovery and enable us to better address disaster-related housing and shelter needs. We are proud to partner with the Alvarez & Marsal Foundation and look forward to creating solutions that will ensure homes and communities are built back stronger than before."

