LionsBot Announces the Launch of R12 Rex CS

SINGAPORE, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LionsBot International Pte Ltd , an award-winning manufacturer of professional cleaning robots with over a thousand robots across 30 countries, announces the launch of its newest creation, the R12 Rex CS - a cutting-edge cleaning robot designed to tackle warehouses, factories, distribution centres, and large indoor spaces, eliminating the need for pre-sweeping and streamlining the process to keep facilities spotless.

The Rex CS boasts high performance and reliability, making it the perfect for even the busiest and most demanding facilities. With its advanced 3D LiDAR coverage of 200 meters and 3D SLAM navigation, the Rex CS can clean dynamic environments with intelligent path planning that adapts to obstacles on the fly, while picking up even the smallest debris, leaving floors immaculate. The powerful design includes a brush pressure of up to 95 kg, a cleaning width of 1,270mm, and twin cylindrical nylon-carbide coated brushes for a polished finish. The side brushes push debris inwards effectively, even from the edges of the walls, allowing the Rex CS to clean up to 100,000 square feet in a single charge.

Built in Singapore and made to last, the Rex CS has a solid powder-coated steel chassis, a stainless steel brush deck, and a robust roto-molded tank. The robot includes the ability to swap batteries for double shifts, and an optional refuel station for autonomously recharging, draining waste water, and refilling the clean water tank.

The Rex CS can be controlled through a mobile app, the touchscreen, or manually and is centrally managed through LionsCloud on the web, with access to your entire fleet of robots. With less than 1 hour of training and 15 minutes of daily maintenance, the robot can be operated with proficiency and ease, making it a convenient solution for businesses.

LionsBot is also committed to promoting sustainability and environmental responsibility. With every Rex CS sold, 120,000 litres of water will be donated to bring fresh drinking water to villages in Bangladesh through their partner Charity: Water, and a mangrove tree will be planted in Indonesia to support coastal communities.

CEO Dylan Ng Terntzer says, "We are thrilled to launch the Rex CS, a cleaning robot that not only delivers superior cleaning results but also makes a positive impact in the world." Find out more about LionsBot and the Rex CS at their website , or get in touch with an expert.

