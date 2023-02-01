Venterra Farms Launches Sustainably Grown Cannabis Powered by Farming First

Founded by Fifth Generation Farmers, Venterra Farms Combines Indoor Grow Technology with Outdoor Sustainability for High-Quality, Eco-Friendly Cannabis Products

VENTURA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California cannabis company Farming First, LLC ("The Company") today announced the launch of Venterra Farms, a sustainably grown cannabis brand on a mission to cultivate joy. Founded by farmers who have been working the land off the Central Coast of California for five generations, the Venterra Farms is dedicated to producing the highest quality cannabis products while also being mindful of the environment.

Introducing Venterra Farms, a new cannabis brand from Farming First, LLC. (PRNewswire)

"Venterra Farms is rooted in the belief that cannabis should be grown with care and attention."

The Company's proprietary "hybrid farming" approach combines the best of indoor growing technology with the sustainability and cost efficiency of sun-grown outdoor cultivation. The result is an enhanced version of premium 'light-dep' cannabis.

"We are excited to bring our passion for farming and commitment to sustainability to the cannabis industry with our first consumer brand, Venterra Farms," said Jered Micheli, Director of Agriculture at Farming First. "Venterra Farms is rooted in the belief that cannabis should be grown with care and attention. Our unique approach is about more than just producing high-quality cannabis. It's about creating a better future for the local environment and future generations."

Powered by Farming First, positioned to become California's largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation, Venterra Farms' product line includes a range of cannabis strains with high terpene expression and a full spectrum of cannabinoids, each carefully selected and grown to provide the perfect combination of aroma, taste and effects.

Initial product offerings include jarred flower, pre-rolls and vape pens in the following strains: Wedding Cake, Peanut Butter Breath, Lemon Cherry Gelato, and Apples & Bananas. Additional details include:

Jarred Flower : Hand-harvested, slow-cured sun-kissed nugs that feature the perfect balance of taste, aroma and effects.





Pre-rolls: Single source, field-fresh flower carefully hand-harvested, slow-cured, and packed into individual tubes. No trim or fillers included.





Vape Pens: Discrete and conveniently rechargeable, these pens are designed to preserve flavor. Cannabis derived terpenes means all ingredients come directly from cannabis for a 'true to plant' experience. The company extracts their own material to make the vape pen oils.





Gummies: Full spectrum gummies, crafted with a combination of Indica and Sativa hybrid strains containing a full spectrum of cannabinoids such as CBN and CBG in each gummy. Available in four bold fruit flavors at 5MG THC per gummy.

In addition to using sustainable farming practices, Venterra Farms is deeply committed to giving back to the community and will donate a portion of its profits to organizations that support sustainable farming and environmental conservation.

The habitat plan for the company includes incorporating setbacks from native waterways to protect water quality, designated areas for preserving and restoring native grasses and plants, and the protection of a rare black walnut tree. Additionally, the use of solar power and upcycled water demonstrate the company's commitment to reducing their environmental impact and promoting conservation.

Venterra Farms is now available at select dispensaries throughout California. For more information on Venterra Farms, visit https://venterrafarms.com/

ABOUT VENTERRA FARMS

Venterra Farms is a sustainably grown cannabis brand powered by Farming First and founded by farmers who have been cultivating the land off the Central Coast of California for five generations. Using a unique hybrid farming methodology that combines the best of indoor growing technology and cost efficiency with the sustainability of sun-grown farming, the company is dedicated to producing high-quality cannabis products while minimizing its environmental impact. In addition to its commitment to sustainability, Venterra Farms also gives back to the community by donating a portion of its profits to organizations that support sustainable farming and environmental conservation.

ABOUT FARMING FIRST

Founded in 2019, Farming First is the creator of the cannabis "hybrid farming" methodology. As a cannabis cultivator, processor, and distributor in the heart of California's Central Coast, Farming First focuses on bringing best-in-class farming and sustainability practices to the state's cannabis industry. With 134 acres of rolling cultivation, Farming First possesses entitlements for what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California. The Company offers a plethora of options for the cannabis industry: single-source bulk wholesale cannabis; white-labeling; co-packaging; and custom farming contracts for specific needs, including dried and cured flower, fresh frozen, unique phenotypes, cannabinoid specific strains and more. Harnessing the natural resources of California's Central Coast, Farming First supplies some of the state's leading cannabis brands, in addition to having its own recently launched portfolio of brands. The team includes fourth- and fifth-generation farmers who know the land and are committed to growing high-quality sun-grown cannabis in the most sustainable way possible.

