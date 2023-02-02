Monroe® Releases New Part Numbers in February, Including New Monroe OESpectrum® Shock and Mount Assembly, Quick-Strut® Assemblies, Conversion Kit for Vehicles with Factory-Equipped Magnetic Ride Control, and More

Parts Expansion Covers Over 13 Million VIO in the US and Canada

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monroe® shocks and struts, a leading global brand from Tenneco's DRiV group, has launched new part numbers in the month of February, including its new OESpectrum® shock and mount assembly, designed to save installation time. New part numbers also include Monroe conversion kits, Quick-Strut® assemblies, OESpectrum® light truck shocks, and Magnum® RV shocks. In total, this represents coverage for over 13 million vehicles in operation (VIO) in the United States and Canada.

Monroe February 2023 Bulletin

Monroe® Releases New Part Numbers in February

Brand new from Monroe is its OESpectrum shock and mount assembly, designed to save technicians time by simplifying the installation process. Backed by Monroe's strict durability standards, each shock and mount assembly matches OE design. Featuring premium-quality preassembled aluminum upper mount, OESpectrum shock, compression bumper, and dirt shield, this all-in-one solution offers everything needed for a complete repair. The PTFE- banded piston ensures consistent sealing for better control and increased durability and delivers exceptional control and isolates impact-related noise, vibration, and harshness under most driving conditions. This new product design is now available across ten part numbers, featuring 2019-2013 Ford Escape and 2019-2015 Lincoln MKC (#139111, rear); and 2020-2014 Chevrolet Impala, 2015-2013 Malibu, 2016 Malibu Limited, 2016-2010 Buick LaCrosse and 2010 Allure (#15647L, rear left; #15647R, rear right)).

New part numbers are also available for Monroe suspension conversion kits, designed to convert a vehicle's factory-equipped air, hydraulic self-leveling, or electronic suspension to a conventional suspension. Each kit features Monroe's premium quality components, including application-tuned shock and strut, coil springs, and all necessary mounting hardware for a bolt-on solution right out of the box. These conversion kits are engineered for a superior fit and come with easy installation instructions to restore factory ride height (where applicable) and is a cost-effective alternative to replacing the entire OE system. This new conversion kit release offers coverage on the popular vehicle models originally equipped with Magnetic Ride Control for 2020-2015 GMC Yukon Denali (with Magnetic Ride Control), Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ (with Magnetic Ride Control) and Suburban (with Magnetic Ride Control) (#s 90031C1, 90031C2, 90031C3, front and rear).

Now available for more than 2.3 million VIO, Monroe Quick-Strut assemblies utilize vehicle-specific designs that are durability-tested to meet or exceed OE structural quality standards and durability requirements. The application-specific coil springs, constructed of high-quality SAE, US-grade steel, provide strength and durability, and either meet or exceed OE standards for spring performance. Each Quick-Strut assembly also features strut rods engineered to bend up to 15mm with no cracking or fracturing for superior ride handling and control. A protective coating throughout resists rust and corrosion for longer use life, even under severe weather conditions. Quick-Strut coverage in the US and Canada is now available for domestic and import passenger cars, CUVs and trucks, including 2018-2015 Jeep Renegade AWD (#s 172482L (rear left) and 172482R (rear right); 2021-2016 Toyota Tacoma 4WD (#371371, front); 2017-2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with 2.4L engine and 2015-2014 Kia Sorrento with 2.4L engine (#273043, front left); and 2015-2009 Mini Cooper hatchback and convertible with 1.6L engine (excluding electronic suspension, John Cooper Works and base hatchback), 2015-2015 Cooper coupe (excluding sport package), 2008-2007 Cooper hatchback (excluding John Cooper Works), and 2014-2008 Cooper Clubman (all models) (#s172482L (rear left) and 172482R (rear right).

Three new part numbers are also available for Monroe OESpectrum light truck shock absorbers. OESpectrum light truck shocks and struts provide an exceptional level of handling precision and feature Monroe's Twin Technology Active Control System™ to isolate noise, vibration and harshness while providing exceptional control under most driving conditions. OESpectrum shocks restore a vehicle to its original factory performance and are now available for the 2022-2018 Hyundai Kona AWD (#37406, rear) and FWD (#37407, rear) models; and 2022-2019 Ram 1500 with rear coil spring suspension (excluding Rebel, TRX, and off-road package) (#37412, rear).

Magnum RV shocks are designed to handle the demands of recreational vehicles, whether drivers make trips cross-country or those closer to home. Featuring advanced technology, the Monroe Magnum shock absorber combines a gas charge and full displaced valving to adjust to extreme road conditions and reduce bounce and wander for a superior performance. These shocks also help reduce surge caused by trailer motion feedback to the tow vehicle for a smoother ride. Two new part numbers are available for 2022-2018 Freightliner S2RV Motorhome and 2022-2013 Freightliner S2C (#s 555047 (front) and 555048 (left)).

"The engineers at Monroe are constantly developing new solutions to provide technicians with easy-to-install, quality products and continuously expanding coverage to provide our customers with the right part for the vehicle models coming into their bays," said Rebecca Mahan, Executive Director, Marketing and Brand, DRiV. "Our goal remains to make Monroe the only choice when recommending shocks and struts to their customers, all while relying on the durability of our parts."

Monroe premium products including Quick-Strut assemblies and OESpectrum shocks, struts, and shock and mount assemblies are backed by the brand's limited lifetime warranty and exclusive Feel the Difference™ Guarantee money-back consumer offer. Restrictions apply. To learn more about Monroe ride control products, limited lifetime warranty, and Feel the Difference™ guarantee, visit www.monroe.com or contact a Monroe supplier. Connect with Monroe on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain business groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

CONTACT:

Karen Shulhan (DRiV) – 313.617.2086

karen.shulhan@driv.com

Monroe® Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tenneco Inc.) (PRNewswire)

DRiV Incorporated Logo (PRNewsfoto/DRiV) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DRiV