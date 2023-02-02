SimpliSafe® Pilots Breakthrough Monitoring Technology Poised to Revolutionize Professional Monitoring and Emergency Response

Home security company kicks off Beta testing program with 24/7 live guard protection, an industry-first monitoring innovation enabled by a new wireless indoor camera

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliSafe , maker of award-winning home security systems, announced that beginning today, select, qualifying customers will have the opportunity to participate in the Beta test of 24/7 live guard protection, a revolutionary professional monitoring innovation that allows professional monitoring agents to help stop crime in real time, by enabling them to see and speak to intruders during an alarm event.

Smart Alarm™ Wireless Indoor Security Camera (PRNewswire)

The groundbreaking monitoring advancement is enabled by the new SimpliSafe Smart Alarm™ Wireless Indoor Security Camera, a battery-powered, wireless indoor security camera that is available today exclusively for Beta participants. Together, the Smart Alarm™ Camera and 24/7 live guard protection will take customers' protection a step further than the competition.

Unlike other indoor cameras, the Smart Alarm™ Camera is the first indoor camera that can instantly trigger an alarm through a built-in, professional-grade motion sensor and also sound a built-in siren when unusual motion is detected and the system is armed. The camera's advanced motion detection and artificial intelligence capabilities are sophisticated enough to differentiate between routine motion, like a household pet, and unusual motion from a potential intruder. Like all SimpliSafe cameras, the Smart Alarm™ Camera offers video verification, which allows monitoring agents to capture evidence and verify a threat is real1, enabling priority dispatch and, ultimately, a faster response2.

The addition of 24/7 live guard protection is designed to keep SimpliSafe customers safer by effectively deterring crime, as monitoring agents can now see and communicate directly with intruders. SimpliSafe's 24/7 live guard protection will bring the benefits of live talk down service, which is often used for commercial security purposes, to the residential market.

"When we think about the future of home security, we want to provide meaningfully better security and protection than the industry has in the past, and evolve the role of home security from passively connecting first responders to emergencies to actively helping stop crime in real time," said Christian Cerda, Chief Executive Officer at SimpliSafe. "Our new hardware and monitoring innovations give customers just that – the new Smart Alarm™ Camera and 24/7 live guard protection can not only provide a fast and reliable response during emergencies, but together they can deter those emergencies from taking place, keeping homes safer than ever before."

True to SimpliSafe's suite of products and services, the latest innovations have been developed with both protection and privacy in mind. Similar to the SimpliCam HD indoor camera, the Smart Alarm™ Camera has a mechanical privacy shutter that audibly and visibly clicks open and closed, and by default, the shutter is closed when the system is set to home mode or off. Like the SimpliCam, the Smart Alarm™ Camera is differentiated in that it provides privacy when customers want it and protection when they need it.

24/7 live guard protection is the latest professional monitoring feature powered by Fast Protect™ Technology , the suite of products and features that is enhancing the SimpliSafe alarm experience and helping the company fulfill its mission of making every home secure.

The Smart Alarm™ Wireless Indoor Security Camera with 24/7 live guard protection is available today as part of SimpliSafe's newly launched Beta program3, and will be broadly available for purchase on SimpliSafe.com later this year. Customers must have an Interactive Monitoring plan in order to enable 24/7 live guard protection. The Smart Alarm™ Camera will also be available for purchase in the U.K. later this year.

SimpliSafe Beta programs, like this one, will give qualifying customers early access to SimpliSafe hardware and feature developments, as well as the opportunity to provide feedback that will shape products and services for full-launch readiness.

To learn more about the new camera and 24/7 live guard protection, please visit SimpliSafe.com/live-guard-protection – where you can sign-up to receive updates on availability, as well as share your interest in special offers and participating in future Beta programs.

About SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by several highly-esteemed publications and was recently awarded " Best Overall Home Security System of 2022 " by U.S. News & World Report. SimpliCam, SimpliSafe, and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries.

1 for customer who subscribe to Interactive Monitoring and opt-in to Video Verification

2 vs. non-verified SimpliSafe alarms

3 eligible customers will be contacted by SimpliSafe to participate

SimpliSafe (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SimpliSafe